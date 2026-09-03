Argentine Football Association Announces Tribute to Lionel Messi

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced an unprecedented nationwide tribute to honor the career of Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in the country's history. According to Goal.com, this emotional decision follows the official announcement of the player's retirement from the national team, which has deeply moved the entire Argentine football community. This is reported by Goal.com.

According to an official statement released by the AFA, play will be paused for a moment during all domestic league matches held this weekend. This unique initiative covers all divisions and competitions, both men's and women's, ensuring that the 39-year-old forward's immense contributions are recognized in every corner of the country.

Historic moments and applause during matches

According to the plan, all matches will be stopped simultaneously at the 10th minute of the first half. Thousands of fans and players gathered in the stadiums will applaud for one minute to honor Lionel Messi's unparalleled career with the Argentina national team.

The AFA has also instructed clubs to use stadium screens to show videos featuring the highlights and goals of the former Barcelona and PSG star. This will allow fans to once again reminisce about the glorious journey of the football legend, which began in 2005 and spanned twenty-one years.

The end of a legendary career

Lionel Messi confirmed his retirement from the national team in a touching handwritten note on his social media page. According to him, it was a difficult but inevitable decision necessitated by his age and physical condition. The player announced that he would no longer wear the national jersey following the 2026 World Cup final.

Throughout his career, Messi scored a record 125 goals for the Argentina national team, becoming the country's all-time leading scorer. He appeared in six World Cups and finally lifted the championship trophy in 2022, ending Argentina's 36-year agonizing wait.

The AFA leadership emphasized that such a large-scale tribute is the only way to express deserved gratitude to an athlete who has made a massive contribution to the development of the country's football. As Argentine football bids farewell to its beloved captain, the minute of applause in the stadiums proves once again that his legacy will live forever.