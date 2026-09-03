Huawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro launched globally

·1·Technology
Huawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro launched globally

According to Ixbt.com, Huawei has launched the global versions of its new flagship smartwatches, the Huawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro. This launch has generated significant interest in the advanced wearable market, as the new gadgets feature major upgrades not only in design but also in sports functions and battery life. This is reported by news from.

The base model is available in 46mm and 41mm sizes with eight color variants. The Pro version, designed for users seeking a more robust build, features a high-quality titanium frame, ceramic accents, and a special sports strap.

Functions specialized for winter sports

One of the most important innovations of the new smartwatches is the expanded support for winter sports. The device is capable of accurately tracking skiing and snowboarding by analyzing body position and altitude changes, even in the absence of GPS signals. The Huawei Watch GT 7 can accurately distinguish between descent phases and time spent on ski lifts.

Additionally, the Huawei Health app provides detailed maps of over 3,000 ski resorts worldwide. Users can count turns, measure G-force, and utilize the Team-Up function to track the real-time location of group members.

Features for cyclists and AI

Special conveniences have also been created for cycling enthusiasts, including route planning, data on inclines and distance, and timely warnings about dangerous turns. After workouts, the AI system performs a deep analysis of the total load.

The morning report evaluates the body's readiness for the new day based on sleep duration, heart rate variability, and overall activity metrics. This helps athletes and those with an active lifestyle properly manage their daily routines.

Autonomy and pricing policy

Thanks to multi-layer silicon batteries, the 46mm Huawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro models can last up to 21 days in light usage mode. The devices also support contactless payments via Curve Pay and the Huawei MultiPass program, which includes a three-month Health+ subscription.

In the UK market, the Huawei Watch GT 7 is priced starting at £280, while the GT 7 Pro starts at £380. From the beginning of September to mid-October, customers are also being offered special £50 discount coupons.

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