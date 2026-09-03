Training center to be established for khokim assistants

A special training center will be established within two months to train khokim assistants in the "project-based" working system. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the President's Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov.

At the center, khokim assistants will be taught to work with specific projects based on the opportunities and needs in the regions. It is also planned to involve foreign experts in the training process.

Regional headquarters are scheduled to send the two best khokim assistants from each district to China, Japan, and Turkey for advanced training by the end of the year.

In addition, a special qualification grade will be awarded to the khokim assistants who demonstrate the most exemplary activities. It is envisaged that they will be paid a bonus of up to 50 percent of their official salary.

It was instructed to train bank employees operating in makhallas in the same manner and to organize foreign internships for them.

The General Prosecutor's Office was tasked with helping eliminate factors hindering the independent decision-making of bank employees and khokim assistants.