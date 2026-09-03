Apple iPhone Ultra may undergo a radical design shift

·51·Technology
Apple iPhone Ultra may undergo a radical design shift

As Apple prepares to unveil its next flagship devices, interesting information about the upcoming smartphones has surfaced online. According to ixbt.com, the iPhone Ultra model expected to be introduced in September may mark a radical change in Apple's design philosophy, potentially abandoning an element that has been a key symbol for years. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

New images of protective glass that have appeared online provide an initial glimpse into the appearance of the upcoming devices. Specifically, when comparing the screen glass intended for the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro models, significant differences are visible. Notably, the glass prepared for the Ultra version features a simple round cutout for the selfie camera instead of the usual Dynamic Island.

Unique features of the Ultra model

Experts analyze that such a design decision is directly related to the smartphone's foldable construction and ultra-thin body. According to reports, the iPhone Ultra is expected to have a thickness of just 4.5 mm when unfolded. Integrating full Face ID modules for both external and internal screens within such an incredibly compact and thin body is considered a technically complex task.

For this reason, it is speculated that Apple engineers may abandon the facial recognition system and opt to place a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device. If this information is confirmed, the iPhone Ultra would become the first Apple flagship to lack Face ID since the release of the iPhone X.

Similarity to Android devices

In this way, the company may bid farewell to its unique screen cutout, which initially appeared as a wide "notch" and later as the Dynamic Island. The simple round camera cutout being introduced instead has been a standard solution for smartphones running the Android operating system for many years.

These changes show that while Apple aims to provide its users with the latest technological capabilities, it is willing to make certain compromises to reduce the body thickness. As the launch of the new flagship approaches, heated discussions on this topic are expected to intensify.

AppleiPhone UltraiPhone 18 ProSmartphoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi introduces a new graphene heaterXiaomi introduces a new graphene heaterToday, 12:57Huawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro launched globallyHuawei Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro launched globallyToday, 11:22Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone will feature the largest battery in its classXiaomi 18 Fold smartphone will feature the largest battery in its classToday, 10:52Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report screen deflection issuesSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report screen deflection issuesToday, 10:23Honor Magic 8 Pro Named Most Value-for-Money Android FlagshipHonor Magic 8 Pro Named Most Value-for-Money Android FlagshipToday, 08:24AI Revolution: Dyson Introduces 'Smart' Toothbrush with CameraAI Revolution: Dyson Introduces 'Smart' Toothbrush with CameraToday, 06:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations