Apple iPhone Ultra may undergo a radical design shift

As Apple prepares to unveil its next flagship devices, interesting information about the upcoming smartphones has surfaced online. According to ixbt.com, the iPhone Ultra model expected to be introduced in September may mark a radical change in Apple's design philosophy, potentially abandoning an element that has been a key symbol for years. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

New images of protective glass that have appeared online provide an initial glimpse into the appearance of the upcoming devices. Specifically, when comparing the screen glass intended for the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro models, significant differences are visible. Notably, the glass prepared for the Ultra version features a simple round cutout for the selfie camera instead of the usual Dynamic Island.

Unique features of the Ultra model

Experts analyze that such a design decision is directly related to the smartphone's foldable construction and ultra-thin body. According to reports, the iPhone Ultra is expected to have a thickness of just 4.5 mm when unfolded. Integrating full Face ID modules for both external and internal screens within such an incredibly compact and thin body is considered a technically complex task.

For this reason, it is speculated that Apple engineers may abandon the facial recognition system and opt to place a fingerprint scanner on the side of the device. If this information is confirmed, the iPhone Ultra would become the first Apple flagship to lack Face ID since the release of the iPhone X.

Similarity to Android devices

In this way, the company may bid farewell to its unique screen cutout, which initially appeared as a wide "notch" and later as the Dynamic Island. The simple round camera cutout being introduced instead has been a standard solution for smartphones running the Android operating system for many years.

These changes show that while Apple aims to provide its users with the latest technological capabilities, it is willing to make certain compromises to reduce the body thickness. As the launch of the new flagship approaches, heated discussions on this topic are expected to intensify.