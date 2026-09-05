Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a new system for needy families

·28·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a new system for needy families

The system for identifying needy families and providing them with social support is changing in Uzbekistan. Under the new approach, not only the family's income, but also a number of other factors such as health status, disability, number of children, and family members working abroad will be taken into account.

This was announced at a meeting held with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. New tasks for supporting the population in need of social protection were outlined during the meeting.

What is changing in family assessment?

The National Agency for Social Protection has been tasked with revising the current approach.

In the new system, determining a needy family will no longer be limited to a single income indicator.

The evaluation process will also take into account the following factors:

  • income of family members;

  • presence of chronic diseases;

  • disability status;

  • number of children in the family;

  • one of the family members working abroad;

  • overall social condition of the family.

Through this, it is planned to transition to a multi-dimensional assessment system in identifying neediness.

Changes will also affect the “Social Register”

The National Agency for Social Protection has been instructed to revise the system for including the needy population in the “social register” by the end of the year.

As a result, it is envisaged to expand the criteria for identifying families genuinely in need of social assistance.

“We will establish a system that provides parents on childcare leave with employment and income either at home or in their neighborhood,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

What opportunities will be created for parents on childcare leave?

At the meeting, special attention was paid to involving parents engaged in childcare in gainful employment.

For this purpose, the goal is to establish a system that directs them to:

  1. work from home;

  2. work right within their neighborhood;

  3. have a permanent source of income.

This approach emphasizes enhancing the family's own income-generating opportunities alongside social assistance.

Why is multi-dimensional assessment important?

A family's financial standing may not always fully reflect its true needs.

For instance, a family with a certain level of income might have a person with a chronic illness or a family member with a disability. Having many children or a family member working abroad are also considered factors affecting the family's social situation.

Therefore, the new system aims to determine the level of neediness by jointly evaluating multiple criteria.

What is the main change?

The essence of the new approach can be seen in three main directions:

Direction

New Approach

Identifying neediness

Several social and economic factors are evaluated together

“Social Register”

The inclusion system will be revised

Parents on childcare leave

Opportunities to work and earn income at home or in the neighborhood will be created

What outcome is expected in the end?

The new system aims to improve the criteria for identifying the population in need of social assistance and to organize targeted support.

The most important change is focused not only on material support for needy families, but also on expanding their opportunities to provide themselves with jobs and stable income.

At the same time, tasks related to revising the “social register” system are expected to be implemented by the end of the year.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Director of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissedDirector of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissedToday, 12:03230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governors230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governorsToday, 11:43A new system instead of «General Medicine»: Revolutionary changes are beginning in medical educationA new system instead of «General Medicine»: Revolutionary changes are beginning in medical educationYesterday, 20:22Unexpected snowfall recorded in KashkadaryaUnexpected snowfall recorded in KashkadaryaYesterday, 18:04Shavkat Mirziyoyev makes an important statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summitShavkat Mirziyoyev makes an important statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summitYesterday, 10:14Another BRT lane commissioned: A new era in the capital's public transportAnother BRT lane commissioned: A new era in the capital's public transport03.09, 19:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?