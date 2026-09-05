Colorful OVA07 Launched: Dual-Interface USB Flash Drive

·16·Technology
Colorful OVA07 Launched: Dual-Interface USB Flash Drive

A new compact solution designed for fast data transfer and storage between devices has been unveiled. According to Ixbt.com, Colorful has introduced a new USB flash drive model from its Storm series, aimed at meeting the needs of modern users. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new gadget stands out for tech enthusiasts due to its unique universal features. The device is equipped with two different interfaces simultaneously — USB-A and USB Type-C ports, making it equally convenient for both personal computers and mobile gadgets.

Technical Capabilities and Speed

According to the manufacturer, both ports of the flash drive operate based on the modern USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard. This allows users to transfer data at full speed. The announced maximum read speed of the device reaches up to 150 MB/s.

Thanks to the USB-C connector, the flash drive can be connected directly to modern smartphones and tablets without any additional adapters. This ensures fast transfer of large photos, videos, and other important files.

Design and Durability

The dimensions and external structure of the device are also noteworthy. The Colorful OVA07 model is built in a highly compact body only 3.5 cm long, weighing approximately 13 grams. The housing construction allows for 360-degree rotation, enabling immediate access to the required connector.

Additionally, the protective cover fixes perfectly at a 90-degree angle, effectively protecting the ports from dust, moisture, and various scratches. The body, made of sturdy zinc alloy and finished with a metallic coating, guarantees high resistance to daily wear and tear.

Compatibility and Pricing

The new flash drive works successfully with a wide range of operating systems. It fully supports Windows, macOS, Android, HarmonyOS, and iPadOS platforms. It can be used not only on computers and phones but also on tablets, cars, and even TVs. Additionally, the device features a one-touch backup function for files, photos, and videos.

As for market pricing, the flash drives in this series are priced as follows depending on capacity:

  • 59.9 yuan for the 32 GB version
  • 89.9 yuan for the 64 GB version
  • 139.9 yuan for the 128 GB version

ColorfulFlash DriveUSB Type-CGadgetsTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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