1-dollar coin featuring Donald Trump enters circulation in the USA

“Trump in your wallet”: An official 1-dollar coin featuring Donald Trump has been released into circulation in the USA — 250th Anniversary of Independence, daily shopping, and historical design

A sensational event in the US financial system and world numismatics: A new 1-dollar coin featuring Donald Trump has been officially released to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence. This coin is not a limited-edition souvenir for displays or collections, but a legal tender that the public can use directly for purchases in markets and stores in daily life.

Design details: 1776–2026 and the anniversary symbol

Minted from a golden-colored metal alloy, the design of the 1-dollar coin incorporates several historical and statehood elements:

Obverse (Front): In the center, Donald Trump's official portrait is featured. At the top, the word “LIBERTY” is written in large letters; to the right, the motto “IN GOD WE TRUST”; and at the bottom, the date “1776 ~ 2026,” representing a significant quarter-millennium of US history.

Reverse (Back): On the back of the coin is the traditional symbol of the USA — a proud bald eagle with its wings spread wide. In the center of the national shield on the eagle's chest, a large “250” is displayed, marking the anniversary of the nation's independence;

Face value: The inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “ONE DOLLAR” are engraved along the rim, confirming its nominal value of one US dollar.

“Not a souvenir, but real legal tender”: The uniqueness of the circulation

The most important aspect of the new coin is its full integration into the daily payment system:

Freely used for everyday purchases: Unlike many commemorative coins, this coin can be used freely for payments at any retail point, cafe, or for transport, just like a regular 1-dollar bill;

250th Anniversary of Independence celebration: As the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, 1776, is widely celebrated across the country, this coin has become one of the most visible material symbols of this historic event;

Buzz among numismatists: Despite being intended for daily circulation, coin collectors and analysts around the world are already showing great interest in hoarding these coins and adding them to their collections.

What do you think about the practice of stamping political figures on coins in daily circulation? Do you think this 1-dollar coin will become a rare exhibit worth many times its face value in the collector's market years from now? Leave your thoughts in the comments!