230 thousand families to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year: The President sets strict demands for governors

In Uzbekistan, a comprehensive new phase is launching to sharply reduce poverty and ensure employment by the end of the year. The head of state has set strict requirements for all regional and district governors to lift 230,000 families out of poverty and increase the income of 1 million residents based on a precise targeted plan during September–December. In implementing these strategic tasks, the Chinese experience, which has fully proven itself globally, will be widely applied at the neighborhood (mahalla) level.

September–December milestones: 3 important tasks set for governors

It has been defined to achieve key indicators in ensuring public welfare in the regions over the last four months of the year:

350 thousand permanent jobs: Regional and district administrations are required to provide 350,000 citizens with permanent income-generating jobs from September to December;

Income increase for 1 million citizens: Through regional programs, micro-projects, and enterprise development, the monthly income of a total of one million people will be significantly increased;

230 thousand families lifted out of poverty: In each region, the living standards of 230,000 families in the most vulnerable category within the social register will be stabilized and lifted out of the poverty line.

Chinese experience in neighborhoods: Precise indicators and individual approach

The strategy to eradicate poverty will now operate on the basis of specific individuals and families rather than general reports:

Individual support system: Based on the Chinese experience, which recorded world-record figures in overcoming poverty, the problems of each household (land, loans, vocational training, healthcare) will be studied individually;

Clear tasks for neighborhood staff: The activities of responsible officers working directly with the population at the district and neighborhood levels will be evaluated not by general numbers, but by exactly how many households they have rescued from difficult conditions;

Vocational training and business support: Depending on the economic potential of each family, a system will be launched to establish small businesses, make efficient use of household plots, and retrain people in profitable professions.

In your opinion, which sectors need to be focused on more in neighborhoods to achieve these ambitious targets set within four months — creating new jobs, or providing preferential loans for household plots and entrepreneurship? How should the responsibility of local governments be monitored? Leave your thoughts in the comments!