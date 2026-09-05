Director of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissed

·23·Uzbekistan
Director of the Migration Agency Behzod Musayev dismissed

An important leadership change has taken place in the field of labor migration in Uzbekistan. Behzod Musayev has been dismissed from his post as the Director of the Migration Agency.

The relevant appointment and dismissal were carried out on the basis of presidential decrees.

Who became the head of the Migration Agency?

In accordance with presidential decrees, Muxsinkhoja Tursunkhojayevich Abdurakhmonov has been appointed as the Director of the Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In this regard, Behzod Anvarovich Musayev was relieved of his duties as the agency's director.

What does the leadership change mean?

The Migration Agency performs important tasks in areas related to the labor activities of citizens of Uzbekistan abroad, entering foreign labor markets, and protecting the rights and interests of labor migrants.

Therefore, the change of the agency's head is considered a notable change from the perspective of state policy in the field of migration.

The new director faces important tasks, in particular, effectively organizing labor migration processes and coordinating issues related to citizens of Uzbekistan working abroad.

Main aspects of the change

Issue

Information

Position

Director of the Migration Agency

Previous head

Behzod Anvarovich Musayev

New director

Muxsinkhoja Tursunkhojayevich Abdurakhmonov

Basis of appointment

Presidential decrees

Organization

Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers

Main decision

Thus, an official change in the leadership of the Migration Agency has been implemented. Behzod Musayev has been relieved of his position as director, and Muxsinkhoja Abdurakhmonov will begin his work as the new director of the agency.

Which areas of the agency's activities will be prioritized during the tenure of the new head will become evident in subsequent decisions and practical measures in the field of migration.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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