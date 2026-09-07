Merab Dvalishvili reveals the toughest opponent of his career

UFC star and former champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed who he considers the most uncomfortable, difficult, and strongest opponent he has faced in his career. While many MMA fans and experts point to the intense 5-round battle against former Russian champion Petr Yan as the Georgian fighter's toughest test, Dvalishvili dismissed everyone's assumptions. As a guest on the popular "Beyond The Win" podcast, the fighter sincerely admitted that the Brazilian legend and former champion José Aldo was his most complex hurdle.

Why not Petr Yan? A choice that surprised fans

Dvalishvili reflected on the biggest challenge of his long career and praised the level of his Brazilian opponent:

An unexpected answer: «I would name José Aldo for this choice,» Dvalishvili said, rejecting the Petr Yan option that many expected;

Aldo in his prime: «At that time, he was in incredible shape. He was on a three-fight winning streak in my weight class and was contending for the title,» the fighter recalled;

UFC 278 history: Although Merab won by unanimous decision in this clash at "UFC 278" in August 2022, he was forced to fight hard for every second inside the octagon.

«It was very hard to take him down»: Aldo's unbreakable defense

Merab Dvalishvili's famous "pressure" and wrestling tactics did not fully work against Aldo:

Perfect takedown defense: «It was very, very hard for me to take him to the ground,» said Merab, admitting that his wrestling style, which usually drops opponents quickly, struggled against Aldo's skill;

The pressure of experience: «At that time, he had so much more experience compared to me. I saw his long-standing championship pedigree in every move he made,» he emphasized;

Endless respect: The Georgian fighter revealed that he has never felt as much respect and admiration for any opponent as he did for Aldo.

«Both joy and sadness»: The drama of defeating a childhood hero

Winning against a legend brought conflicting emotions to the athlete's heart:

Fighting against a hero: «Yes, I beat him, and it brought me both immense joy and deep sadness,» said Dvalishvili;

The legend's defeat: He explained that being the one responsible for the defeat of his childhood idol, a true icon in the MMA world, was mentally difficult;

Upbringing and sincerity: Dvalishvili's objective assessment of his opponents and the respect he shows to the veterans he has defeated are highly appreciated by fans.

Do you think José Aldo was truly a more dangerous and skilled opponent for Merab Dvalishvili than Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley? Do you agree that Aldo's famous takedown defense is the strongest shield in MMA history? Leave your thoughts in the comments!