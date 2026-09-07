Gofurjon Mirzayev appointed Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association

·44·Society
Gofurjon Mirzayev appointed Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association

A leadership change has taken place in the neighborhood system of Uzbekistan. Gofurjon Mirzayev has been appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister — Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan.

In connection with his transition to the new position, he was relieved of his duties as the President's Advisor on Personnel. The appointment was formalized by a corresponding Presidential decree.

What are Mirzayev's new duties?

In his new position, Gofurjon Mirzayev will be tasked with organizing the activities of the neighborhood system efficiently, improving the quality of work with the population, and coordinating efforts aimed at resolving social issues in neighborhoods.

This appointment also highlights the importance of the neighborhood system as a direct link working with the population.

One of the main tasks facing the new leader is to identify problems in neighborhoods and effectively organize the process of resolving them.

Who succeeded him?

Gofurjon Mirzayev replaced Kahramon Quranboyev. Quranboyev had been serving as the Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan since January 2024.

Reports about the termination of Quranboyev's tenure as association chairman circulated on September 5, and Mirzayev's appointment was officially confirmed on September 7.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding Quranboyev's future position or the reason for his departure.

Who is Gofurjon Mirzayev?

Gofurjon Ganiyevich Mirzayev was born on April 21, 1964, in the Fergana region.

His career includes a number of high-ranking positions related to local governance and public service.

Year

Activity

1990

Graduated from the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute

2000

Obtained a degree in economics from the Tashkent State University of Economics

2016

Became the Hokim (Governor) of the Syrdarya region

2020

Re-approved as the Hokim of the Syrdarya region

2022

Appointed as the Presidential Advisor

2026

Appointed as Deputy Prime Minister — Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association

He had been working as the Presidential Advisor since November 2022.

Why is this appointment important?

The neighborhood system is considered one of the closest links between the population and the state in Uzbekistan. Therefore, the head of the association is entrusted with important tasks not only in organizational matters but also in coordinating social issues.

The main directions for the new leader are expected to be:

  • improving the quality of communication with the population in neighborhoods;

  • promptly identifying social problems;

  • improving work with public appeals;

  • increasing the efficiency of state and social services in neighborhoods.

What tasks lie ahead for the new leader?

Gofurjon Mirzayev's previous experience in public administration could be of significant importance in his new position.

In particular, his tenure as the Hokim of the Syrdarya region and his subsequent work as the Presidential Advisor demonstrate his experience in local governance and communication with the public.

Now, the main focus should be directed not just on conveying neighborhood problems to higher organizations, but on resolving them on the spot and increasing productivity.

What is the most significant change?

With the appointment of Gofurjon Mirzayev, a new phase has begun in the leadership of the Neighborhoods Association.

He will now simultaneously serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Kahramon Quranboyev's future career remains open. Once official information regarding his new position or reasons for departure is announced, the broader picture of this appointment will become clearer.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Attention drivers: Neighborhood police inspectors can now fine carsAttention drivers: Neighborhood police inspectors can now fine carsToday, 20:40October 21 – Uzbek Language DayOctober 21 – Uzbek Language DayToday, 16:20Appeals are not being ignoredAppeals are not being ignoredToday, 16:17Loan debt recoveredLoan debt recoveredToday, 16:13Hot water supply to be temporarily suspended in 3 districts of TashkentHot water supply to be temporarily suspended in 3 districts of TashkentToday, 14:04Those who turn a blind eye to crime will face fines of up to 6.6 million so‘msThose who turn a blind eye to crime will face fines of up to 6.6 million so‘msToday, 07:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man