Gofurjon Mirzayev appointed Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association

A leadership change has taken place in the neighborhood system of Uzbekistan. Gofurjon Mirzayev has been appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister — Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan.

In connection with his transition to the new position, he was relieved of his duties as the President's Advisor on Personnel. The appointment was formalized by a corresponding Presidential decree.

What are Mirzayev's new duties?

In his new position, Gofurjon Mirzayev will be tasked with organizing the activities of the neighborhood system efficiently, improving the quality of work with the population, and coordinating efforts aimed at resolving social issues in neighborhoods.

This appointment also highlights the importance of the neighborhood system as a direct link working with the population.

One of the main tasks facing the new leader is to identify problems in neighborhoods and effectively organize the process of resolving them.

Who succeeded him?

Gofurjon Mirzayev replaced Kahramon Quranboyev. Quranboyev had been serving as the Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan since January 2024.

Reports about the termination of Quranboyev's tenure as association chairman circulated on September 5, and Mirzayev's appointment was officially confirmed on September 7.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding Quranboyev's future position or the reason for his departure.

Who is Gofurjon Mirzayev?

Gofurjon Ganiyevich Mirzayev was born on April 21, 1964, in the Fergana region.

His career includes a number of high-ranking positions related to local governance and public service.

Year Activity 1990 Graduated from the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute 2000 Obtained a degree in economics from the Tashkent State University of Economics 2016 Became the Hokim (Governor) of the Syrdarya region 2020 Re-approved as the Hokim of the Syrdarya region 2022 Appointed as the Presidential Advisor 2026 Appointed as Deputy Prime Minister — Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association

He had been working as the Presidential Advisor since November 2022.

Why is this appointment important?

The neighborhood system is considered one of the closest links between the population and the state in Uzbekistan. Therefore, the head of the association is entrusted with important tasks not only in organizational matters but also in coordinating social issues.

The main directions for the new leader are expected to be:

improving the quality of communication with the population in neighborhoods;

promptly identifying social problems;

improving work with public appeals;

increasing the efficiency of state and social services in neighborhoods.

What tasks lie ahead for the new leader?

Gofurjon Mirzayev's previous experience in public administration could be of significant importance in his new position.

In particular, his tenure as the Hokim of the Syrdarya region and his subsequent work as the Presidential Advisor demonstrate his experience in local governance and communication with the public.

Now, the main focus should be directed not just on conveying neighborhood problems to higher organizations, but on resolving them on the spot and increasing productivity.

What is the most significant change?

With the appointment of Gofurjon Mirzayev, a new phase has begun in the leadership of the Neighborhoods Association.

He will now simultaneously serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Kahramon Quranboyev's future career remains open. Once official information regarding his new position or reasons for departure is announced, the broader picture of this appointment will become clearer.