What is known about Apple's upcoming presentation and the first foldable iPhone

Apple's upcoming annual presentation has become one of the most anticipated events in the tech world in recent years. Scheduled for September 9, this event is significant not only for new gadgets but also against the backdrop of changes in company management. According to ixbt.com, this time users can expect a range of new devices, including the first foldable smartphone in the brand's history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The first foldable iPhone and its technical specifications

More than five years after Samsung introduced its first foldable phone, Apple is entering this market. According to Bloomberg insider Mark Gurman, the new device features a high-quality design, fits comfortably in a pocket, and unfolds into a large, iPad-like screen. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch display when unfolded.

To maintain the device's compactness, engineers have made some trade-offs. Specifically, according to ixbt.com, this model lacks a telephoto lens, limiting it to a dual-camera system with main and ultra-wide-angle lenses. Additionally, to save space, it is assumed that Face ID technology will be omitted in favor of a Touch ID sensor integrated into the side button.

The foldable smartphone will support a multitasking mode that allows users to open and use two apps side-by-side. Despite resembling a small tablet when unfolded, it will run on standard iOS rather than iPadOS. Most importantly, it is said that the noticeable crease in the center of the screen, which other manufacturers have struggled with, has been resolved to be almost invisible on the Apple device.

Pricing policy and other expected devices

It is clear that such innovative technology will not be cheap. According to sources, the price of the new foldable iPhone could exceed 2,000 USD. Although this price may seem high to many, it is cheaper than the 3,500 USD Apple Vision Pro headset. Early testers have noted that the overall impression of the device is positive.

The September presentation is not planned to be limited to just the foldable phone. According to ixbt.com, the event is also expected to announce new generation AirPods, HomePod speakers, and news regarding the iPhone 18 lineup. Unlike usual, it is speculated that Apple may release high-end models like the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max first, with the standard iPhone 18 device following six months later.