Ravshan Khaydarov announces final U-23 squad for Japan tournament

Uzbekistan U-23 Head coach Ravshan Khaydarov has officially announced the final squad that will represent our country at the upcoming prestigious Asian Games in Japan. Aiming for high goals at the continent's premier sporting event, the coaching staff has included the most talented youngsters from the local Super League, as well as a legionnaire from the Belgian club Royal Antwerp who is gaining experience on European pitches. This team, composed of gifted players, is mobilized to compete solely for the championship in a tournament defined by intense competition.

Squad Analysis: A call-up from Europe and the solid 'Nasaf' block

The squad selected by Ravshan Khaydarov features several important and noteworthy aspects:

Legionnaire from Belgium: Talented midfielder Muhammadali Urinboev, currently playing for Royal Antwerp, has been included in the roster as the team's primary attacking force;

The 'Nasaf' dominance: Five players from the Karshi club have been called up (especially in the defensive line), which serves to ensure team unity and mutual understanding;

The foundation of 'Lokomotiv' and 'Olimpik Mobiuz': Young talents invited from capital clubs, along with striker Amirbek Saidov who has gained experience in international competitions, are ready to pose a serious threat to opponents' goals.

Full official squad of the Uzbekistan U-23 national team:

The 23 players competing on Japanese pitches are distributed by position as follows:

Goalkeepers: Samandar Muratbaev (Nasaf), Maksim Murkaev (Pakhtakor), Umar Rustamov (Olimpik Mobiuz);

Defenders: Giyos Rizaqulov (Qizilqum), Dilshod Murtazoev, Quvonch Khushvaqtov, Diyor Abdunazarov (all from Nasaf), Dilshod Abdullaev (Pakhtakor), Ruziboy Fayzullaev, Saidxon Khamidov (both from Olimpik Mobiuz);

Midfielders: Ravshan Khayrullaev (Bukhara), Muhammadali Reimov (Lokomotiv), Saidumar Saidnurullaev (Metallurg), Sardor Bakhromov (Nasaf), Ollobergan Karimov (Sogdiana), Azizbek Tulkinbekov (Bunyodkor), Oybek Urmonjonov (Dinamo), Asilbek Jumaev (Neftchi), Muhammadali Urinboev (Royal Antwerp, Belgium);

Forwards: Shodiyor Shodiboev, Nurlan Ibraimov (both from Lokomotiv), Firdavs Abdurahmonov (Dinamo), Amirbek Saidov (Sogdiana).

Group 'C' opponents and the decisive start on September 15

Our representatives face responsible matches within the framework of the Asian Games:

Group composition: According to the draw results, the Uzbekistan U-23 team is placed in Group 'C' and will face the youth teams of the Philippines, Kuwait, and Vietnam;

First round: Our national team begins its campaign in the tournament on September 15 with the opening match against the Philippines;

Path to the playoffs: Finishing 1st in the group provides an opportunity to face relatively easier opponents in the subsequent stages, which is why victory in every match is of strategic importance.

Do you think this youth squad selected by Ravshan Khaydarov is capable of winning the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan? Which other talented player left out of this list would you like to see in the national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!