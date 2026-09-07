Best 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week Announced

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Best 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week Announced

In the Uzbekistan Superliga, Following the conclusion of the Matchday 20 fixtures, the Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL) has officially announced the Team of the Week, featuring the top performers of the round. The strongest 11 players, selected based on intense matches and hard-fought battles, are dominated by representatives from the league's top-tier clubs. Notably, Nasaf Qarshi, who are marching confidently toward the championship title this season, lead the way with four players in the squad.

Dominance by club: The reign of Nasaf, Pakhtakor, and Sogdiana

The focus of the Matchday 20 selection was on the country's leading clubs:

  • Nasaf's absolute leadership (4 players): The Qarshi side managed to place representatives in every line, from goalkeeper to attack;

  • Pakhtakor's solid defense and midfield (3 players): The capital club's activity in defense and the center of the pitch was highly rated, with three players included in the symbolic squad;

  • Sogdiana's attacking power (2 players): The Jizzakh side's prolific goalscorers earned their rightful place in the attacking line;

  • Representatives of Dinamo and Qizilqum: A defender from Samarkand and a midfielder from the Navoi team were also recognized among the most effective players of the round.

Full official Team of the Week for Superliga Matchday 20

According to the PFL, the best of the round were distributed by position as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf) — kept a clean sheet and led his team to an important victory with reliable saves;

  • Defenders: Artyom Radayev (Dinamo), Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov (Pakhtakor), Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor), Sharof Muhiddinov (Nasaf);

  • Midfielders: Jambuli Jigauri (Qizilqum), Sardor Sobirkhodjayev (Pakhtakor), Adenis Shala (Nasaf);

  • Forwards: Bobur Abdukholikov (Nasaf), Zabikhillo Urinboyev (Sogdiana), Ljupcho Doriev (Sogdiana).

Best 11 of the Week in the Superliga: Matchday 20 Team of the Week Announced

The lethal attacking trio and summary of the round

The attacking line of the Matchday 20 Team of the Week looked particularly impressive:

  • Well-deserved recognition for the scorers: The attacking trio of Bobur Abdukholikov, Zabikhillo Urinboyev, and Ljupcho Doriev proved they were the most dangerous players of the round by constantly pressuring the opponent's defense;

  • The heat of the championship race: This symbolic squad once again demonstrates that ahead of the decisive autumn rounds, the main battle for gold medals and podium spots in the Superliga will be fought between Nasaf, Pakhtakor, and Sogdiana.

How fair do you think the PFL's Matchday 20 Team of the Week is? Which other player’s performance in this round would you have highlighted and liked to see in the symbolic squad? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Uzbekistan SuperligaFootballNasafPakhtakorTeam Of The Week
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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