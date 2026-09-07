Trump radically changed his image: Dark chestnut instead of famous blonde hair

·97·World
Trump radically changed his image: Dark chestnut instead of famous blonde hair

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly and drastically changed his famous image and hairstyle, which had been his signature look for decades. Journalists and photographers waiting for the head of state as he descended the stairs of the presidential plane, Air Force One, immediately noticed the significant change in his appearance. The replacement of the familiar light blonde (golden) hair with a much darker, almost dark chestnut shade has sparked a massive wave of discussion in the international press and on social media.

Unexpected change on the Air Force One stairs: What has been updated?

The changes in the White House leader's appearance stood out in two main aspects:

  • Drastic darkening of the color: Trump's famous light-blonde hair, which had remained unchanged for years, was noticeably darker this time, approaching a natural dark chestnut (brunette) shade;

  • A completely new styling technique: The President did not style his hair in his traditional voluminous, forward-swept fashion, but rather combed it flat to the side, revealing more of his forehead;

  • The wind test: Although the open wind at the airport revealed the new hairstyle from various angles, the change in color and shape was captured by camera lenses.

Political image update or PR move: Experts what do they say?

Trump's hairstyle is not just grooming; it is one of the symbols of global pop culture and politics:

  • Striving for a younger and stronger look: According to political image consultants, a darker color tends to make a person's facial features look more serious, determined, and relatively younger, which is an important psychological factor during political debates and active meetings;

  • Social media trend: Within minutes of the publication of Trump's new photos, they became one of the most discussed topics on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Telegram;

  • Stylist experiment or coincidence? While some observers call this a temporary color choice in the hair care and dyeing process, others view it as another calculated PR move intended to deliberately attract public attention.

In your opinion, Donald Trumpwhich image suits him better: the classic blonde hair everyone is used to, or this new dark chestnut style? How has this change affected his overall look? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Donald TrumpPoliticsImage ChangeStyleUS President
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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