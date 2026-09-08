Surayyo Qosimova: "Keep me in your prayers" (video)

Well-known singer Surayyo Qosimova addressed her fans via her social media page, announcing that she will be taking a break from her creative work for a certain period due to serious health issues.

In her video message, the singer stated that she recently visited a doctor and was given a serious diagnosis regarding her health. However, she did not disclose the specific illness or the details of the diagnosis.

"We just came from the doctor's appointment... I heard from the doctor that there is a serious problem with my health. That is why I am addressing you," the singer said.

Surayyo Qosimova also stated that due to her health, she will not be active on social media for a while and will not be able to post new content and updates.

"Keep me in your prayers. May all of us be blessed to meet again on good days, Inshallah," the singer concluded her message.

This video message from the singer has caused concern among her fans. Followers are expressing their best wishes to her on social networks, wishing her a speedy recovery and a return to her creative work.

Our editorial team also wishes Surayyo Qosimova robust health and a speedy recovery.