Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić concluded: Free trade, labor migration

·2·Uzbekistan
Negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aleksandar Vučić concluded: Free trade, labor migration

At the magnificent Palace of Serbia in Belgrade, face-to-face and expanded-format official negotiations took place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. This historic meeting is the Uzbek leader's first visit to Serbia and is assessed as a turning point elevating relations between the two countries to a strategic level. The parties reached a number of important agreements on fundamentally expanding cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian fields. So, what new economic directions were outlined at the high-level meeting, what changes are expected in labor migration, and how will trade barriers be eased? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — all the details of the achieved strategic agreements and the comprehensive "roadmap" to be adopted for implementation.

Political dialogue and a new stage of trade and economic relations

The leaders of the two states agreed to further strengthen the foundation of cooperation:

  • Diplomatic and interparliamentary steps: It was noted that diplomatic missions will be opened in the capitals of both states in the future and the activity of an interparliamentary forum will be established;

  • Free trade agreement plan: To rapidly increase the volume of mutual trade, it was determined to expand the supply of high-demand products, draft a Free Trade Agreement, and establish a solid partnership in the field of standardization;

  • Exhibitions and forums: The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was successfully held just the other day, and today a joint business forum with the participation of leading entrepreneurs will be organized;

  • "EXPO-2027" international arena: It was noted that next year Uzbekistan will actively participate with its national pavilion at the prestigious exhibition to be held in Belgrade.

Industrial cooperation and direct ties between regions

Specific actions were outlined in the fields of manufacturing and transport:

  • Priority sectors: New joint projects in transport and logistics, food and light industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and the digital economy were reviewed;

  • Important action plan: To develop cooperation in the production of automotive parts, special equipment, and electronics, a joint action plan for industrial partnership for 2026-2028 was adopted;

  • Interregional ties: Direct practical ties were officially established between the Samarkand region and Vojvodina, as well as between the cities of Samarkand and Novi Sad.

"The first visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Belgrade has opened a new page in the friendship and multifaceted partnership between our countries," it was emphasized at the end of the negotiations.

Labor migration and cultural-humanitarian initiatives

Historical documents were also approved in areas of direct relevance to the population:

  • Orderly labor mobility: The Serbian side expressed high interest in systematic cooperation in this area, and an Agreement on Labor Mobility and Migration was officially signed during the visit;

  • Cultural exchange: An agreement was reached to expand education, sports, and tourism directions, and to jointly hold cinema, theater, and music festivals;

  • Unanimity in the international arena: The leaders confirmed that they will continue to support each other on regional and international issues within the framework of multilateral organizations.

The main solution and implementation plan

The most pressing issue that interests many observers is that the reached agreements will not remain on paper but will be put into practice in a short time. The most important solution and conclusion is that, in order to timely and qualitatively implement every decision adopted at the Belgrade negotiations — including the free trade regime, labor migration conditions, and industrial cooperation projects — a comprehensive "roadmap" controlled by the governments of the two states will be approved.

In your opinion, what new opportunities will the drafting of the Free Trade Agreement and the establishment of orderly labor migration between Uzbekistan and Serbia provide for the citizens of both countries? How effective do you think industrial cooperation with the Balkan region will be? Leave your comments and share this important political analysis with your loved ones!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Official welcoming ceremony for Shavkat Mirziyoyev held at the Palace of SerbiaOfficial welcoming ceremony for Shavkat Mirziyoyev held at the Palace of SerbiaToday, 18:26Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreementsShavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreementsToday, 18:16How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?Today, 14:14Teachers to receive bonuses of over 1 million soums: Expected paymentsTeachers to receive bonuses of over 1 million soums: Expected paymentsToday, 14:04Temperature rise expected in Uzbekistan tomorrowTemperature rise expected in Uzbekistan tomorrowToday, 13:20Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!Today, 09:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative