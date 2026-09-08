Sony releases Android 17 update for Xperia smartphones

Sony has started rolling out a new firmware based on the Android 17 operating system for its mobile devices. According to ixbt.com, the Xperia 1 VIII flagship smartphone was among the first to receive the update, allowing users to significantly expand the device's functional capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, this software, numbered 73.1.A.2.61 and approximately 1.2 GB in size, is available to users in the European region. However, according to the company's plan, the new version will gradually reach devices in other regions as well. Users can manually check for its availability via the software update section in the smartphone settings.

New interface and desktop mode features

One of the most important and notable innovations of the update is the introduction of a native desktop mode. This feature allows the smartphone to be used like a computer when connected to an external monitor or display, increasing productivity for daily tasks.

Sony has also completely redesigned the quick settings panel. It is now possible to rearrange and resize tiles, with larger elements capable of displaying additional descriptions. New wallpapers and clock options have appeared in the system, and customization options for icon shapes and sizes have been further expanded.

Screen recording and camera features

Screen recording capabilities have been significantly improved. The new version allows recording the entire display or just a single selected app, while simultaneously capturing both internal smartphone audio and microphone input.

Another exclusive feature for the flagship Xperia 1 VIII model is the addition of the AI Camera Assistant in shooting mode. This AI assistant allows users to create up to three custom presets, including personal color settings and other parameters.

Which models will receive the update

Sony has announced that the new operating system will not be limited to just the latest flagship. In addition to the Xperia 1 VIII, the Android 17 firmware will gradually arrive on the following devices:

Xperia 1 VII

Xperia 1 VI

Xperia 10 VIII

Xperia 10 VII

This comprehensive update is the next step in Sony's commitment to providing long-term, high-quality software support to its users, further enhancing device performance and usability.