Tecno Camon Slim 5G Announced: 6.39 mm Thickness and 6000 mAh Battery

Tecno has officially unveiled its new ultra-slim Camon Slim 5G smartphone. According to Ixbt.com, the device attracts attention not only with its elegant design, which is only 6.39 millimeters thick, but also with its massive battery packed into a compact volume and high-level protection features. At a time when thin smartphones for modern users are often created at the expense of battery life or durability, this model is notable for perfectly combining all key aspects. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Despite the body thickness of only 6.39 mm, the manufacturer has managed to fit a powerful 6000 mAh battery inside. The device supports 45 W fast charging, which allows the large-capacity battery to be charged in a short time. The hardware is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor, which ensures stable performance in daily tasks and multimedia applications. The smartphone is also equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

Display and high-quality camera capabilities

The front of the device is occupied by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1208 × 2644 pixels and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Such a high frequency guarantees extremely smooth interface operation and image clarity during gaming. Visually, the rear camera block of the device is reminiscent of the design of leading flagship models on the market, including advanced devices from Samsung.

The main camera module is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C sensor in a 1/1.56-inch format. In addition, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is installed for capturing wide-angle shots. The selfie camera located on the front panel relies on a 32-megapixel high-resolution sensor, providing high-quality photos for social networks.

Durability and software

Despite the thin body design, Tecno has paid special attention to the device's protection level. The Camon Slim 5G smartphone is fully protected against water and dust in accordance with the modern IP69K standard and even meets the requirements of the US military standard MIL-STD-810H. This allows the gadget to be used with peace of mind even in extremely harsh and uncomfortable conditions.

In terms of software, the device runs on the HiOS 16 operating system based on Android 16. The manufacturer promises three major Android updates and five years of security patches for this model. The smartphone has also passed TÜV SÜD certification, confirming that it will maintain its initial operational smoothness for 60 months. The price and release date of the Tecno Camon Slim 5G have not yet been officially announced.