Uzbek bride who went missing with 5 million liras worth of gold in Turkey has been found

·110·World
Uzbek bride who went missing with 5 million liras worth of gold in Turkey has been found

Previously, reports circulated that a 28-year-old Uzbek citizen, M.B., had disappeared in the Milas district of Turkey's Mugla province, taking gold and jewelry left at home following a three-day wedding. Following the public attention this incident attracted, the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Istanbul issued an official statement.

According to the Consulate General, M.B. did not flee anywhere. She is currently in the Milas area and has voluntarily gone to the local police station to provide a statement regarding the incident.

It is reported that M.B. has denied the allegations made against her. She stated that she and her mother handed over the gold jewelry received during the wedding to her father-in-law.

According to M.B., her father-in-law noted in their correspondence that he later sold the gold jewelry to pay off loans and other debts. In other words, the bride claims the gold was not stolen from the house but was handed over to her father-in-law.

Furthermore, M.B. stated that she has provided the relevant correspondence and video materials showing the handover of the gold jewelry to Turkish law enforcement agencies.

At present, regarding the claims made by both parties, the competent authorities of Turkey are continuing their investigation. For this reason, no final conclusion has been reached on the case yet.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Istanbul also issued an official statement regarding the situation, calling on the public to wait for the investigation to conclude.

"In this regard, it is requested to refrain from drawing one-sided conclusions or spreading unverified information until the investigation is complete. The Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Istanbul is monitoring the situation and will provide consular-legal assistance to the citizen as necessary," the statement said.

TurkeyUzbekistanMilasInvestigationGold
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Shop employee saves little girl from being hit by a car (video)Shop employee saves little girl from being hit by a car (video)Today, 20:02Attraction stops in England, 27 people stranded 15 meters highAttraction stops in England, 27 people stranded 15 meters highToday, 19:38Austria bans headscarves for girls under 14 in schoolsAustria bans headscarves for girls under 14 in schoolsToday, 19:10“Devil's Flower” discovered growing underground in Thai forests“Devil's Flower” discovered growing underground in Thai forestsToday, 18:18Eiffel Tower reopens following controversy over female staffEiffel Tower reopens following controversy over female staffToday, 17:33Man fined 151,000 tenge for hitting a car with a stoneMan fined 151,000 tenge for hitting a car with a stoneToday, 16:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online
“I bought you a hot dog!”: Messi’s parenting of his son sparks debate online