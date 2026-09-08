Uzbek bride who went missing with 5 million liras worth of gold in Turkey has been found

Previously, reports circulated that a 28-year-old Uzbek citizen, M.B., had disappeared in the Milas district of Turkey's Mugla province, taking gold and jewelry left at home following a three-day wedding. Following the public attention this incident attracted, the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Istanbul issued an official statement.

According to the Consulate General, M.B. did not flee anywhere. She is currently in the Milas area and has voluntarily gone to the local police station to provide a statement regarding the incident.

It is reported that M.B. has denied the allegations made against her. She stated that she and her mother handed over the gold jewelry received during the wedding to her father-in-law.

According to M.B., her father-in-law noted in their correspondence that he later sold the gold jewelry to pay off loans and other debts. In other words, the bride claims the gold was not stolen from the house but was handed over to her father-in-law.

Furthermore, M.B. stated that she has provided the relevant correspondence and video materials showing the handover of the gold jewelry to Turkish law enforcement agencies.

At present, regarding the claims made by both parties, the competent authorities of Turkey are continuing their investigation. For this reason, no final conclusion has been reached on the case yet.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Istanbul also issued an official statement regarding the situation, calling on the public to wait for the investigation to conclude.

"In this regard, it is requested to refrain from drawing one-sided conclusions or spreading unverified information until the investigation is complete. The Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Istanbul is monitoring the situation and will provide consular-legal assistance to the citizen as necessary," the statement said.