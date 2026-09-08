Lamine Yamal reacts to Xavi's appointment as Netherlands head coach

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Lamine Yamal reacts to Xavi's appointment as Netherlands head coach

Barcelona young talent Lamine Yamal shared warm thoughts regarding his former mentor Xavi's appointment as the head coach of the Netherlands national team. Wishing the coach success in the international arena, the player jokingly noted that matches against Spain would be the exception. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, this statement Barcelona's press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Feyenoord. In it, the young winger recalled the early steps of his professional career and his relationship with his former coach.

Xavi's influence on the young player

It is well known that it was Xavi who gave Lamine Yamal the opportunity to make his debut for the Catalan club's first team. This trust served as a crucial foundation for the young winger to become one of the brightest stars in European football.

Lamine Yamal, who attended the press conference alongside current head coach Hansi Flick, highly praised Xavi's tactical potential. He expressed his confidence that the coach's tenure in his new role would be successful.

Humor and national pride

Expressing gratitude to his former mentor, the player said he wants his new team to win every match, but noted that this does not apply to the Spain national team.

"He is a fantastic coach and I hope he wins all his international matches," Yamal said at the press conference. "Except for the games against Spain."

Champions League goals

Beyond the warm memories of Xavi, Lamine Yamal emphasized that this season Barcelona will do everything in its power to win the Champions League trophy.

According to the player, skilled additions to the squad during the summer transfer window, such as Anthony Gordon, Rodri, Karim Adeyemi, and Joao Cancelo, have significantly increased the team's potential and strengthened the roster.

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Jahongir Tursunov
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