Austria bans headscarves for girls under 14 in schools

With the start of the 2026/2027 academic year in Austria, girls under the age of 14 are prohibited from covering their heads with headscarves according to Islamic traditions in schools. The new rule applies to both public and private schools.

The government justifies this measure as a way to protect the self-expression, equality, and childhood development of girls. Austrian Integration Minister Claudia Bauer also emphasized the importance of girls growing up free and independent.

According to the law, school administration will hold a conversation with a student and her parents if the rule is broken for the first time. If the rule is violated repeatedly, educational authorities and subsequently child and youth protection services will be involved. As a final measure, parents or guardians may be fined between 150 and 800 euros .

The ban does not apply to classes outside the school building or certain school events held off-campus.

Opponents of the law argue that this measure discriminates against Muslim girls and may violate constitutional rights. According to the Austrian Parliament, the Green Party also considered the law unconstitutional. The far-right Freedom Party has demanded that the ban be expanded further, including restrictions on headscarves for teachers.

This law, which bans headscarves for girls under 14 in Austrian schools, passed both houses of parliament in December 2025 and entered into force on September 1, 2026.