Shop employee saves little girl from being hit by a car (video)

In Puebla, Mexico, a shop employee saved a 3-year-old girl who ran into the road from being hit by a car. The incident was captured on the shop's security camera and has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on September 6 near the “El Rey del Ahorro” store on 11th South Avenue. The footage shows the girl suddenly running toward the road, and a woman trying to catch up with her but falling down.

At that moment, the shop employee noticed the danger, immediately left his work, and ran after the girl. Within a few seconds, he reached her and pulled her away from the road where cars were moving. According to some reports, the employee also fell while protecting the girl, but no serious injuries were reported.

The girl was returned to her family safe and sound. After the video of the incident spread, social media users praised the employee's quick actions and called him a “hero.”

The shop employee said that he did not think much during the incident; seeing the child in danger, he instinctively ran to save her. He urged parents not to leave their children unattended near busy roads.