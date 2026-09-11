A sensation in Uzbek cinema: When will Alisher Uzakov's film "Champion" be released in theaters?

Uzbek cinema is on the threshold of a new film premiere. The official teaser has been released for the movie "Champion", produced by the Center for the Development of Children's Content. Directed by Alisher Uzakov, the film brings together a number of well-known actors who have made their mark in Uzbek cinema.

In recent years, interest in projects aimed at family and children's audiences has been growing in national cinema. The new film "Champion" is expected to be one of the notable premieres in this direction.

The release of the official teaser means that the film's theatrical release is approaching. Reports have also circulated in open sources that the film "Champion" will be screened in theaters starting October 1.

Who stars in "Champion"?

The movie features experienced actors who are well-known to the audience.

The cast includes:

Matyakub Matchanov ;

Farhod Abdullaev ;

Alisher Uzakov ;

Asqar Hikmatov ;

Malika Avazova ;

Sitora Abdurahmonova

and other artists.

In particular, the gathering of actors from several generations around a single project further increases interest in "Champion".

Alisher Uzakov is back on the big screen

Alisher Uzakov is well known to the Uzbek audience as an actor. Over the years, he has participated in various film and television projects, shaping his own unique creative style.

In the new film, he appears not only as one of the key participants in the creative process, but also as a director.

This is one of the important aspects of "Champion": through this film, Uzakov will have the opportunity to present his directorial vision to a wider audience.

The title itself hints at the film

Naturally, the name "Champion" was not chosen by chance.

Such a title immediately evokes interest in themes such as victory, striving toward a goal, competition, and self-proven determination in the audience. These ideas are especially important in films aimed at children and family audiences.

However, how much the core details of the plot, the fate of the characters, and the development of events are revealed through the teaser remains one of the aspects that will sustain anticipation until the premiere.

Most importantly — when can the film be seen?

The answer to this question is clear:

"Champion" will be screened in theaters across Uzbekistan starting October 1.

This means viewers won't have to wait long to see the new film on the big screen.

The premiere date being set for early October could also make the film one of the standout projects of the new cinema season.

What awaits the audience?

Based on the information disclosed about the film so far, the following aspects are known:

Aspect Information Film Title "Champion" Director Alisher Uzakov Project Center for the Development of Children's Content Genre/Direction Film project aimed at children and family audiences Teaser Officially released Premiere October 1 Venue Theaters of Uzbekistan

Now the main test — the audience's verdict

It is emphasized that a great deal of effort went into making the film. However, the true evaluation of any film project is determined after the premiere — through the audience's reaction, interest in the theaters, and reviews about the film.

"Champion" has already managed to attract attention with one aspect: a new film featuring prominent national cinema actors is on the verge of hitting the big screen for children and family audiences.

And on October 1, it will become clear what kind of film is hidden behind the teaser.