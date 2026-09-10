Musulmon Yunusov: “If a man fully performs his duties, a woman will not go out” (video)

·73·Culture
Musulmon Yunusov: “If a man fully performs his duties, a woman will not go out” (video)

Actor Musulmon Yunusov shared his views on the roles and responsibilities of women and men in the family on the "Ayol qalbi" (Woman's Heart) show. He emphasized that if a man fully assumes his responsibilities in the family, the woman will also strive to fulfill her duties.

"If a man fulfills all his masculine duties, out of a sense of shame, the woman will fulfill hers. If a man does not fully carry out his duties, the woman is forced to, meaning we force her to do so. It doesn't happen on its own," the actor said.

In turn, the host asked if men's mistakes could be the reason why women work and take on the responsibility of financially supporting the family in some cases.

"So, the circumstances also contribute to our women becoming more masculine and saying 'I will provide for the family myself.' You mean mistakes are made by men?" the host asked.

Musulmon Yunusov stated that he did not agree with this opinion and explained his personal views through an example.

"It's not a mistake. Because, for example, my personal opinion: if a man fulfills his duty as a man, solves all money issues and household chores, the woman won't wander around. Meaning she won't go out. Because there's no need for it," he said.

The actor's remarks have sparked various reactions on social media. Many users supported his views in the comments.

How much do you agree with Musulmon Yunusov's opinion? In your opinion, under what circumstances is a woman forced to work? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Мусулмон ЮнусовАёл ва эркакОиладаги ролларАёлнинг вазифалариГендерОила вазифалариЖамоат фикри
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