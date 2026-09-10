Famous Turkish actor suspected of stealing a laptop

·55·Culture
Famous Turkish actor suspected of stealing a laptop

Turkish theater actor Okan Karajan is suspected of taking a laptop left on a table during an event in Istanbul's Shishli district. Security camera footage capturing the incident has also been circulated. This was reported by "Haberler".

According to reports, the incident took place on February 27, 2026, at an event venue on Daryulajeze Street in the Merkez neighborhood of Shishli district. The laptop owner, E.Sh.A., filed a police report on March 2, stating that his computer went missing during the event and lodging a complaint against Okan Karajan. He also provided law enforcement with security camera footage capturing the incident.

After examining the camera footage, the police identified the person who took the laptop as Okan Karajan. During questioning, the actor stated that he did not intend to steal the computer, claiming he took it by mistake.

Karajan claimed that on March 1, E.Sh.A., along with three other individuals, approached him and beat him up. The actor alleged that they forcibly abducted him, put him in the trunk of a car, and struck him on the head with the butt of a gun five times.

However, the actor's mother, I.K., refuted these claims. According to her, on the day of the incident, her son came home after iftar with a laptop, saying it had been gifted to him. A few days later, she personally handed the laptop over to the person who came to retrieve it.

Kulgich bilan jilmaygan kishi va orqa fonda ofis stolida o‘tirgan odam.

The mother also stated that Okan Karajan had not left the house, that no one had forcibly taken him away, and that he had not been beaten. She mentioned that her son has psychological issues and that his behavior has become unstable because he has stopped taking his medication regularly for some time.

Karajan was detained on charges of "open theft" and sent to court on March 7. However, he was released after being referred to the court.

Meanwhile, the circulated security camera footage shows the actor talking on the phone, looking at the laptop on the table, and then tucking it under his arm and leaving the scene.

Currently, available reports do not contain information indicating that the court has definitively confirmed whether Karajan intentionally stole the laptop.

Окан КаражанНоутбукни ўғирлашИстанбул ШишлиХавфсизлик камерасиПолиция текширишиСуд жараёниМантиқий муаммо
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