"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir

·47·Culture
"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir

A massive controversy where art intersects with geopolitics is unfolding across global cinematography and international political circles. The new feature film "Minotaur" by renowned Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, who currently resides in France, has been officially included by France in the short-list of contenders for the prestigious "Oscar" award in the "Best International Feature Film" category. According to the influential Variety magazine, the film, which won the Grand Prix at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, sparked a major resonance not only due to its high artistic value, but also because of the director's open appeal regarding the war, addressed from the Cannes stage to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin responded sharply to the director's actions, stating that he has no right to speak on such matters. So, which strong competitors must Zvyagintsev overcome before reaching the Oscars, why did Peskov accuse the director, and when will the Hollywood awards ceremony take place?

Towards the Oscars representing France: The short-list and strong competitors

The French Film Academy has selected the finest films to defend the country's honor:

  • "Minotaur" makes the short-list: This new dramatic work by Andrei Zvyagintsev secured a spot on France's official list of nominees for the Oscar's international film category;

  • Clash with French directors: Alongside Zvyagintsev's film, the short-list also includes Antonin Baudry's "The Battle for De Gaulle: Iron Age", Arthur Harari's "The Unknown", Marin Althen's "La Gradiva", and Louis Clichy's animated work "Iron Boy";

  • Crucial dates: The final list of Oscar nominees will be officially announced on January 21, 2027;

  • Awards gala night: The 99th grand presentation ceremony of the world's most prestigious film award, the Oscars, is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 14, 2027.

Cannes triumph and a political explosion on stage

The immense attention surrounding the film "Minotaur" is directly tied to its success at the Cannes Film Festival and the statements that followed:

  • Grand Prix of the 79th Cannes Film Festival: The film received high praise from film critics and won one of the main awards of the Cannes festival;

  • Appeal to Putin: Taking the awards stage, Andrei Zvyagintsev touched upon the topic of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and personally addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin;

  • Creativity in emigration: Having left Russia to live and work in France, the director proved once again through this work that he is one of the most influential auteurs in the European film market.

The Kremlin's sharp reaction: "Zvyagintsev has no such right!"

The Russian leadership expressed its stance on the renowned director's statements in a harsh manner:

  • "I do not evaluate his work": Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that he has no intention of evaluating Zvyagintsev's creative achievements;

  • Accusation regarding the Donbas issue: Speaking about freedom of speech and moral right, Peskov noted: "What matters to me is only the fact that Zvyagintsev has never condemned the bloody massacre organized by the Kyiv regime in Donbas since 2014. If he had done so back then, perhaps he would have had the right to speak today";

  • The Kremlin's verdict: The spokesman explicitly stated that due to the director's silence on the Donbas issue, he has no moral right to criticize Russian politics today.

These debates surrounding "Minotaur" clearly demonstrate that great art today cannot remain completely detached from geopolitical conflicts. Once defending Russia's honor and shaking the world with the films "Leviathan" and "Loveless", the director is now stepping towards the Oscars under the French flag.

In your opinion, did pure art prevail in France's recommendation of Andrei Zvyagintsev's work for the Oscar, or did political factors also play a role? What are your thoughts on Dmitry Peskov's objections to the director? Leave your comments below and share this analysis of the clash between big cinema and international politics with all art enthusiasts!

Андрей ЗвягинцевМинотаврКанн кинофестивалиОскар
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