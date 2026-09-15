A new park will be built along the Anhor in Chilanzar

It is planned to build a new park for public recreation along the Anhor canal in the Chilanzar district. The new recreation area will be established along a 1.7-kilometer stretch of the canal.

Within the framework of the project, the banks of the canal will be fully repaired and reinforced. Pedestrian walkways, green areas, benches, children's and sports grounds will be created in the area. The park will also be equipped with modern lighting systems.

Recently, Kamol Hamroyev, the deputy hokim of the Chilanzar district, and officials inspected the site of the future park. The project was discussed with the "neighborhood seven" and local residents.

The organizers stated that the proposals and opinions of the local residents will be taken into account during the implementation of the project.