Senator Khusan Ermatov sounds the alarm on alphabet reform: When will the single standard come into force?

In Uzbekistan, the issue of the state language, script reform, and the complete transition to the Latin alphabet has once again become the center of heated discussions. Khusan Ermatov, a member of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, sharply criticized the fact that the process of switching from the Cyrillic script to the Latin alphabet in our country has still not been completed, seriously warning of the threat of three different alphabets simultaneously appearing in society. To prevent confusion, the senator called for setting clear and strict transition deadlines in advance for all areas, especially the mass media.

At a Senate meeting on September 10, Nodirjon Kholturaev, head of the Department for the Development of the State Language under the Cabinet of Ministers, responded to these concerns, stating that after the adoption of the law on updating the alphabet, all official paperwork and mass media will be transferred to a single standardized alphabet. However, the specific dates of interest to the public have not yet been disclosed. So, how did the risk of confusion with three alphabets arise in Uzbekistan, what important measures are envisaged in the new program being developed by the government, and will ordinary citizens be restricted from using the previous script in their personal correspondence?

"The threat of three alphabets": Senator Ermatov's stern warning

The essence of the important issue raised in the upper chamber of parliament:

Unfinished transition period: Senator Khusan Ermatov emphasized that the process of switching from Cyrillic to Latin has been dragging on for decades and no clear final point has been set in this regard;

Clash of three parallel scripts: If the updated Latin alphabet is introduced hastily or without a clear plan, the current Latin, old Cyrillic, and newly adopted alphabets may mix simultaneously in society, creating a three-way literacy chaos;

Demand to set clear deadlines: Ermatov asked to legally consolidate specific and unchangeable transition deadlines so that no confusion occurs in the media, publishing houses, and the state system.

Government's plan: Single standard and official paperwork

The position of the Department for the Development of the State Language under the Cabinet of Ministers:

Single standardized alphabet: Nodirjon Kholturaev, head of the department, noted that after the new law comes into force, all government bodies and mass media will operate exclusively according to a single standard;

Special program under development: To implement the transition process gradually and smoothly, a separate government resolution and action program are being prepared;

Personnel training and manuals: Within the framework of the program, retraining courses will be organized for responsible specialists, and textbooks and methodological manuals for the new alphabet will be published.

When will the deadlines become clear and will personal correspondence be restricted?

Answers to the main questions of interest to the population and the public:

Exact deadlines have not yet been announced: Senate debates did not mention specific dates for when the full transition will be completed — which year and month — leaving this to a future government resolution;

Personal correspondence remains inviolable: Nodirjon Kholturaev specifically emphasized that no restrictions will be imposed on citizens using the alphabet they are accustomed to (Cyrillic or the previous Latin) in daily life and personal correspondence on social networks;

The goal is not to coerce society, but to unify the system: The main task of the reform is to bring official document flow, the educational system, and official publications into a single format.

The modernization of the alphabet in Uzbekistan is of strategic importance for the development of national identity and written culture, and its fate remains directly dependent on the specific programs and plans adopted by the Government.

In your opinion, what is the main reason for the alphabet reform in Uzbekistan dragging on until now, and what strict measures should be taken to prevent the simultaneous use of three alphabets? Which script do you personally prefer to write and read in? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of these crucial debates for the future of our society with all your friends and loved ones!