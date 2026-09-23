Wanted person pays off 110.7 million UZS alimony debt upon being found

·48·Society
Wanted person pays off 110.7 million UZS alimony debt upon being found

According to a court order issued by the Mirzo Ulugbek Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated February 10, 2024, which was in the proceedings of the Amudarya District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, the recovery of alimony from the debtor S.A. in favor of the claimant N.M. for the maintenance of their three children was established.

 Despite this, the debtor failed to pay the alimony on time, causing his debt to exceed 110 million UZS. When officials visited his residential address to recover this debt, it was discovered that he no longer lived there.

 Due to the lack of accurate information regarding the debtor's whereabouts, the department's state executioner declared him wanted.

 As a result of operational-search activities carried out by the officers of the search division of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, the debtor was found in Tashkent on September 23 of this year, and he paid the accumulated debt of 110.7 million UZS to his former spouse.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauAmudarya District DepartmentMirzo Ulugbekalimony recovery
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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