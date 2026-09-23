Ulugbek Kodirov gained 26 kilograms for a role

Actors sometimes have to make drastic changes to their appearance to convincingly portray their characters on screen. One of the actors in Uzbek cinema who undertook such a challenging transformation is Ulugbek Kodirov.

The actor gained 26 kilograms in a short period of time for his role in the film "Aka". Thus, he adapted to his character's external appearance and tried to reflect the image in the film more convincingly.

However, later for his role in the movie "Baron", the actor had to return to his previous physical condition. For this, he lost 25 kilograms.

It is noted that Kodirov's weight once reached up to 120 kilograms. Although the actor changed his appearance drastically for the sake of the role's requirements, he later gave up the excess weight for the sake of his health.