Fabio Silva happy to return to the Portugal national team

Borussia Dortmund forward Fabio Silva expressed that returning to the Portugal national team after a two-year hiatus is a great honor for him. The 24-year-old player stated he is ready to play under the team's new head coach, Jorge Jesus, and emphasized that it is a privilege to be in the same squad as the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the striker, who is successfully continuing his career in Germany, is proving himself at Dortmund following his experience in the English Premier League. His call-up to the national team is considered an important step to showcase his abilities amidst strong competition from players like Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix.

The opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Fabio Silva firmly stated that competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for the central striker position in the national team is neither difficult nor unfair. In his view, training with the team captain and observing his movements is a unique opportunity for a young player to improve his own game.

The striker explained this situation in his interview: "Being here and learning from the team is a huge pleasure. Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol, and I have always been inspired by him. Everyone knows his value, and it is an honor to be with him."

A new phase under Jorge Jesus

The player also praised the intensity of new head coach Jorge Jesus's tactical meetings and the coach's experience in maximizing player potential. He added that his partnership with Serhou Guirassy at Borussia Dortmund fits well into the coach's tactical scheme.

The young forward is striving to find his place from his very first days in the national team, fulfill the coach's requirements, and establish himself as a regular player on the international stage.