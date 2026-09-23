Xiaomi introduces new kitchen ventilation with AI and record-breaking power

·39·Technology
Xiaomi introduces new kitchen ventilation with AI and record-breaking power

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest and most powerful development in the kitchen appliance market. Named Mijia Smart Range Hood 3 Max, this smart device is equipped with high-tech features, AI capabilities, and unprecedented air extraction power, marking a significant step in home appliances. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the starting price of the new device in the Chinese market is 4598.5 yuan, taking into account government subsidies. The device is equipped with a modern 360 W fan, eight operating levels, and a maximum airflow speed of 17.5 meters per second. These figures show a significant increase compared to previous generation models.

Technical specifications and immense pressure

One of the main technical achievements of the device is that its maximum static pressure reaches 1700 Pa. According to the manufacturer, the airflow in the new device has been increased by 34.6 percent and the pressure by 89 percent compared to the previous generation. This allows for more comfortable and efficient work in the kitchen.

In addition to high performance, modern solutions have been applied to reduce noise levels. Specifically, even when operating at the highest mode, the noise level does not exceed 59 dB(A), and high-frequency noise is reduced by 84 percent compared to previous generation models.

AI and safety features

The Mijia Smart Range Hood 3 Max model is equipped with a 3 MP camera and an advanced AI system based on a VLA visual model. The device analyzes smoke levels every 0.1 seconds, records changes with over 98 percent accuracy, and automatically adjusts power within just 0.6 seconds after smoke appears.

  • Warning function for potential liquid spills from pots
  • Gas, smoke, and PM2.5 particles are constantly monitored
  • Remote notifications and ventilation control via the Mi Home app
  • Cyclonic cleaning system used, including four-cycle cyclones and an air curtain

Also, the device is capable of eliminating 97 percent of PM2.5 particles and performs a 98 percent sterilization function using negative ions. These features are essential for ensuring cleanliness and safety in modern homes.

XiaomiSmart HomeArtificial IntelligenceHome AppliancesNews
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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