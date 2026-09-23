In Tashkent, waiter rescues a boy who fell into a canal

·39·Society
In Tashkent, waiter rescues a boy who fell into a canal

In the Almazar district of Tashkent city, a cafe employee rescued a boy who had fallen into the water. The incident occurred on September 23.

As it turned out, while children were playing near a body of water, their ball fell into the water. One of the boys climbed onto a large pipe to retrieve the ball. However, he lost his balance, fell into the water, and the current began to carry him away.

A waiter working at a nearby cafe saw the situation and rushed to help without hesitation. He jumped into the water and managed to pull the boy out of the current.

The rescued boy was taken to the hospital. It was reported that his condition is currently good and he is under medical supervision.

TashkentAlmazarchild who fell into watercafe employee
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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