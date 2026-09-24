Umid Iskandarov turns 46

Famous actor and director Umid Iskandarov, who has won the affection of audiences through various roles in theater and cinema, celebrates his 46th birthday today.

The artist was born on September 24, 1980, in the city of Tashkent. He has been active in the professional art field since 2005.

Over the years, Umid Iskandarov has shaped his creative style by portraying diverse characters on the theater stage and in film projects. Today, he is actively working not only as an actor, but also as a director and head of modern media projects.

Fans and colleagues are also sending sincere greetings to the artist as he turns 46.

Our editorial office congratulates Umid Iskandarov on his birthday, wishing him robust health, new creative projects, and great success. We hope he continues to delight audiences with new roles and directorial works.