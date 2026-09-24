5 golds, 16 medals in a single day: Uzbekistan’s golden fifth day at the Asian Games

·68·Sport
5 golds, 16 medals in a single day: Uzbekistan’s golden fifth day at the Asian Games

The fifth day of competition on September 24 at the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, was etched into the history of Uzbek sports as a truly "golden and record-breaking day." Demonstrating fantastic results within a single day of competition, the members of our national delegation added precisely 5 gold, 8 silver, and 3 bronze medals — a total of 16 medals to our treasury! This wave of unparalleled victories spread from water sports to gymnastics arenas, shooting ranges, fencing strips, and athletics sectors.

In particular, Shohsanam Sherzodova (canoe) and the Nurmatov/Safaraliyev pair (rowing) demonstrated absolute hegemony on the water, while Vladimir Svechnikov broke a 32-year drought in shooting with a competition record, Utkirbek Juraev became the Asian king on the pommel horse with 14.733 points, and Sharifa Davronova renewed her personal record in the triple jump to become a two-time continental champion. Thus, following the results of the fifth day, the total number of medals won by the Uzbek delegation reached 6 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze (a total of 26 medals).

So, what revolutionary achievements of sports schools lie behind winning 16 medals in a single day, which disciplines ensured absolute leadership, and what strategic leap is our delegation making in the overall team standings?

"5 golds, a 32-year record, and a total of 26 medals": 5 key highlights of September 24

The most important statistical and analytical facts from the fifth day of the Asian Games:

  • 16 medals in one day: Uzbek athletes became the heroes of the day by winning 5 gold, 8 silver, and 3 bronze medals on September 24;

  • 5 new Asian champions: Sherzodova, the Nurmatov/Safaraliyev duo, Svechnikov, Juraev, and Davronova climbed to the highest step of the continental podium;

  • Unmatched benefice in water sports: Our rowers and canoeists/kayakers alone brought home 2 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze medals in a single day;

  • A sequence of historical records: Svechnikov set an Asian Games record in shooting (244.3 points), and Davronova set an absolute career record with 14.35 meters;

  • 26 medals in the overall team treasury: By the end of the fifth day, our national team firmly established itself among the leading teams of Asia with a total of 6 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Complete registry of the heroes of September 24 and the medals won

Classification of our athletes who conquered the podium during the fifth day and their events:

Medal Grade

Athlete / Crew Members

Sport and Competition Event

GOLD (5)

Shohsanam Sherzodova

Canoe sprint

GOLD

Shahzod Nurmatov / Sobirjon Safaraliyev

Rowing (Lm2x)

GOLD

Vladimir Svechnikov

Shooting (10 m air pistol, new record)

GOLD

Utkirbek Juraev

Artistic gymnastics (Pommel horse, 14.733 points)

GOLD

Sharifa Davronova

Athletics (Triple jump, 14.35 m record)

SILVER (8)

Shahboz Kholmurzaev

Rowing (Single sculls)

SILVER

Mehrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin

Rowing (Double sculls)

SILVER

R. Sattorova / M. Sergeyeva / A. Aksyonova / A. Smetullayeva

Rowing (Quadruple sculls)

SILVER

Artur Guliev / Vladlen Denisov

Canoe sprint (Pair)

SILVER

Anna Prakaten

Rowing (Women's single sculls)

SILVER

Anna Aksyonova / Aydana Smetullayeva

Rowing (Women's double sculls)

SILVER

F. Karimov / D. Khudoyberdiev / M. Golubev / A. Turdiev

Rowing (Men's quadruple sculls)

SILVER

Zaynab Dayibekova

Fencing (Sabre women's individual)

BRONZE (3)

Alisher Turdiev / Maksim Golubev

Rowing (Double sculls)

BRONZE

Arina Tanatmisheva / Ekaterina Shubina

Canoe sprint / Canoe kayak (Kayak double)

BRONZE

Sh. Kholmurzaev / D. Davronov / M. Mamatkulov / P. Sorin

Rowing (Quadruple sculls)

Sports expertise and analysis: Why the fifth day became a turning point for Uzbek sports?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and experts:

  • The phenomenon of "12 water medals in a single day": The performance of the Uzbekistan Rowing and Canoeing Federation in Nagoya turned into a genuine sensation; our representatives climbed the podium in almost every final event with single, double, and quadruple crews, proving that they are the only force on the continent competing on equal terms with China and Japan;

  • Balance across different sports: Success was not limited to martial arts or any single discipline; winning golds in Olympic sports requiring high technical and intellectual skill such as gymnastics, shooting, and athletics shows that the sports system in the country is developing comprehensively;

  • Expansion of medal quality and scale: 6 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals — the abundance of silvers means there is a huge potential reserve to sharply increase the number of golds in upcoming competitions; the culture of reaching finals has been formed;

  • Mental boost for other athletes: Competitions that are our national "medal factories" such as wrestling, judo, boxing, and taekwondo lie ahead; this shower of medals on the fifth day instilled additional confidence and a winning spirit in all members of the delegation.

The fifth day of the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" competition once again demonstrated to the whole world the absolute strength of the Uzbek sports delegation in the continental elite.

In your opinion, where in the top ranks of Asia will our athletes, who have gathered 5 golds and a total of 16 medals in a single day, place Uzbekistan by the end of the competition? Which of today's heroes' victories (Davronova, Svechnikov, Juraev, or our rowers) thrilled you the most? Leave your thoughts and congratulations to our champions in the comments and share this historic article that brings national pride with all sports fans!

Aichi-Nagoya-2026Shohsanam SherzodovaNurmatov/SafaraliyevVladimir Svechnikov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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