Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?

·15·Uzbekistan
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?

In Uzbekistan, a certain difference has been observed in the ratio of newborn boys and girls in recent years. Between 2010 and 2025, more boys than girls were born in the country every year.

Based on national statistical data, Kun.uz analyzed birth rates over the 16-year period.

According to the data, the birth of boys during this period was higher compared to the birth of girls. This trend has remained consistent for several years.

The sex ratio at birth is observed statistically not only in Uzbekistan, but also in many countries around the world. Generally, under natural conditions, slightly more boys are born.

However, the 16-year figures in Uzbekistan allow us to see how this ratio has changed over the years.

Uzbekistanbirth statisticssex ratioKun.uz
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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