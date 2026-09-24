412-centimeter tail: The Rapunzel among horses identified

A horse named Janny, living in Ohio, USA, has gained worldwide attention for its exceptionally long tail. Its tail reached 412.62 centimeters and was entered into the Guinness World Records. This measurement is roughly equal to the length of a Volkswagen Beetle car.

The new record was officially registered on July 25, 2026. Janny belongs to Americans Mackenzie Lowe and Rachel Estes, and is currently kept at an equestrian school in Spring Valley.

Janny's record-breaking tail has been regularly cared for over seven years. Interestingly, her current result is nearly 32 centimeters longer than the record set in 2007 by a mare named JJS Summer Breeze. At that time, JJS Summer Breeze's tail was 381 centimeters long. Now, Janny has significantly updated this figure, becoming the new record holder among long-tailed horses.

According to Janny's owner Mackenzie Lowe, an interesting incident involving her tail occurred before the horse arrived at her farm. Janny once completely pulled out her own tail. At the time the horse was purchased, her tail was already touching the ground, but it had not yet reached its current length. Janny belongs to the American Saddlebred horse breed. Representatives of this breed are distinguished by their long and thick tails. The horse's owners decided not to cut her tail, and over time the tail grew increasingly longer.

As a result, Janny's unusual appearance inspired her owners toward an even more serious goal. They decided to try setting a world record with the horse's long tail, and this attempt ended successfully. However, maintaining such a long tail is not easy. Caring for it takes several hours. Janny's tail is washed and dried about once a month. Then, it is specially braided in order to protect it from various damages.

The complete tail care process—washing, conditioning, detangling, and re-braiding—takes an average of four to five hours. During such a long process, Janny sometimes begins to lose patience. However, her owners give her treats to help her stay calm until the grooming is finished.

Furthermore, so that Janny herself or other horses do not accidentally step on her long tail, the tail is braided and placed in a special sheath. Thus, a process that started with simple care turned Janny into an unusual record holder and the "Rapunzel among horses".

Earlier, on September 16, the Guinness World Records had also announced the tallest and smallest horses in the world.