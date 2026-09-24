Shomurodov with a brace, Norchayev with a goal: Iran crushed 3:1 in Fergana (video)

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Shomurodov with a brace, Norchayev with a goal: Iran crushed 3:1 in Fergana (video)

The Uzbekistan national football team played its first official match after the World Cup, securing a confident and sensational victory over one of the continent's giants, the Iran national team. In this principle-heavy international friendly hosted in the city of Fergana, the disciples of world football legend Fabio Cannavaro demonstrated a flawless performance on the pitch, defeating the opponent 3:1. As early as the 10th minute of the match, the captain of our national team, Eldor Shomurodov, opened the scoring and set the stadium ablaze.

At the start of the second half, namely in the 49th minute, Ramin Rezaeian equalized, but 9 minutes later, in the 58th minute, Shomurodov coldly converted a penalty to claim his brace in the match. The culminating point of the game occurred in stoppage time: in the 89th minute, Husayn Norchayev, who came on as a substitute for the captain, scored the third goal into the opponent's net in the 90+4th minute, putting a definitive final point to the match's fate. Thus, our national team taking the field under the new coaching staff left Asia's most uncomfortable opponent behind on all fronts, heralding a bright beginning to a new football era.

So, how did Fabio Cannavaro's tactics render Iran helpless, what plan lies behind Shomurodov's brace and the goal by substitute Norchayev, and how will this 3:1 victory impact the future of our national football?

"Shomurodov's brace, Norchayev's 90+4th minute strike, and Cannavaro's triumph": 5 key points of the historical match

The most important facts and figures from the match in Fergana:

  • Debut led by Cannavaro: Playing their first match after the World Cup, Fabio Cannavaro's team sealed an important 3:1 victory right in their opening fixture;

  • Eldor Shomurodov's benefic: The national team captain capitalized from open play in the 10th minute and from a penalty in the 58th minute to become the author of a brace;

  • Husayn Norchayev's punctuation mark: Coming on for Shomurodov in the 89th minute of the match, Norchayev scored the third goal in the 90+4th minute to cement the victory;

  • Iran's stars rendered helpless: Stars such as Mehdi Taremi, Saeid Ezatolahi, and substitute Sardar Azmoun failed to overcome the resistance of our defenders;

  • Flawless squad rotation: Fabio Cannavaro brought on substitute players in the 59th and 82nd minutes, maintaining the pace and control of the game until the very end.

Friendly match: Full report and lineup analysis of the Uzbekistan – Iran clash

Classification of important protocol data recorded in the Fergana match:

Indicators and aspects

Uzbekistan national team

Iran national team

Final score

3 (Victory)

1 (Defeat)

Goals scored

E. Shomurodov (10', 58' pen.), H. Norchayev (90+4')

Ramin Rezaeian (49')

Head coach management

Fabio Cannavaro (new tactical system)

Amir Ghalenoei's staff

Goalkeeper and defensive line

V. Nazarov, A. Khusanov, B. Karimov, J. Orozov, Sh. Nasrullayev

A. Beiranvand, S. Hardani, E. Hajsafi, A. Nemati, S. Fallah

Midfield center

A. Mozgovoy, O. Khamrobekov, A. Ganiev, A. Fayzullaev

S. Ezatolahi, O. Noorafkan, A. Yusefi, M. Mohebi

Attack and scoring efficiency

E. Shomurodov (captain), D. Khamdamov, H. Norchayev (from substitutes)

M. Taremi, D. Dargahi, S. Azmoun (from substitutes)

Substitutions made

D. Kholmatov, R. Jiyanov (59'), H. Alijonov, Sh. Esanov, M. Makhammadjonov (82'), H. Norchayev (89')

R. Rezaeian, S. Azmoun (46'), M. Ghorbani, A. Mahmoudei (64')

Tactical and expert analysis: Why did Fabio Cannavaro's team render Iran helpless?

Conclusions of international football commentators and sports analysts:

  • "Cannavaro school" — solid defense and iron discipline: Fabio Cannavaro, one of the few defenders in world football history to win the Ballon d'Or, instilled a fresh cohesion and composure in Uzbekistan's defensive line (Khusanov, Orozov, Nasrullayev, Karimov); top-tier forwards like Taremi and Azmoun were left no open zones;

  • Shomurodov's leadership phenomenon: Eldor Shomurodov became not only the primary scorer in the national team jersey but also the captain leading the entire attacking line forward; his movement during pressing and composure in set-piece situations serve as the team's main weapon;

  • Precise impact of second-half substitutions: While introducing Kholmatov and Jiyanov in the 59th minute increased the pace, the triple change in the 82nd minute (Alijonov, Esanov, Makhammadjonov) nullified Iran's decisive pressure; and Norchayev's goal in the 90+4th minute after coming on in the 89th demonstrated that Cannavaro deployed every substitute with precise calculation;

  • New motivation after the World Cup: The national team returning from the major mundial showed no signs of satiety or fatigue; on the contrary, under the new head coach, the team displayed a more aggressive, meaningful, and victory-hungry football.

This historic 3:1 score in Fergana proved that under the leadership of Fabio Cannavaro, the Uzbekistan national team has transformed into an absolute force capable of easily defeating any continental giant.

In your opinion, in which aspects did the Uzbekistan national team under Fabio Cannavaro's management look stronger than before in the match against Iran? Personally, how do you assess the tandem of Eldor Shomurodov and Husayn Norchayev? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the article dedicated to this bright victory of our national team with all football enthusiasts!

Fabio CannavaroEldor ShomurodovUzbekistan national football teamIran national football team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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