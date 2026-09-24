Mivi launches its first Mivi One 5G smartphone

Mivi, a brand known for manufacturing home appliances and audio equipment, has taken its first step into the mobile device market. According to Ixbt.com, the company has officially unveiled the first smartphone in its history — the Mivi One 5G model. The new device is attracting attention with its modern design elements, an exterior that in some aspects resembles the latest iPhone models, and technical specifications that are high for the budget segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone runs on a modern operating system, providing convenience to users. According to information provided by the manufacturer, the device operates under Android 16. The software is presented in a clean interface with almost no modifications, and the company officially promises to update it to Android 18 in the future.

Technical capabilities and performance

The hardware part of the device is designed to handle daily tasks without issues. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. 2.5D protective glass is used for a quality viewing experience and protection. The design around the screen gives the device a modern look.

The Mivi One 5G model relies on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, created based on a 4nm technological process. This chip is complemented by up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. According to reported data, this device managed to score approximately 490,000 points in AnTuTu tests, which is a good indicator for competition in the mid-range and lower mid-range segments.

Camera and audio technologies

Regarding photography capabilities, the new smartphone also has unique features. The main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor that supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The exact technical specifications of the second module have not yet been disclosed. On the front panel, an 8-megapixel camera is placed for video calls and selfies.

One of the important unique features of the device is the ClearTalk system. Based on the Neural Voice Engine, this technology effectively eliminates various background noises during calls. The system successfully suppresses transport noise, strong wind, surrounding conversations, and background music, significantly improving call quality.

Autonomy and body protection

The reliability and power reserve of a mobile device are among the main criteria for users. The Mivi One 5G is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery, which guarantees long-term operation on a single charge. The device also supports 18W fast charging technology.

Despite the large battery, engineers have tried to maintain compact dimensions. The thickness of the smartphone body is 9.15 mm, and its weight is 210 grams. In addition, the body is protected against moisture and dust according to the IP64 standard, which provides extra peace of mind in daily use.