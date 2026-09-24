Number of students over 40 reaches a record high in Uzbekistan
In Uzbekistan, the number of older students pursuing higher education has increased significantly. In the 2025/2026 academic year, the number of students aged 40 and older reached 53,483.
According to the National Statistics Committee, this figure is 52,867 more compared to the 2010/2011 academic year. During that period, the number of students over 40 was just 616.
In recent years, this figure has grown at a particularly rapid pace. Specifically, while it stood at 20,247 in the 2022/2023 academic year, it reached 36,113 in 2023/2024, and 44,022 in 2024/2025. In the 2025/2026 academic year, it recorded 53,483.
Number of students over 40 by year:
2010/2011 — 616 people;
2015/2016 — 170 people;
2016/2017 — 174 people;
2017/2018 — 2,142 people;
2018/2019 — 7,004 people;
2019/2020 — 9,751 people;
2020/2021 — 10,110 people;
2021/2022 — 10,531 people;
2022/2023 — 20,247 people;
2023/2024 — 36,113 people;
2024/2025 — 44,022 people;
2025/2026 — 53,483 people.
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