Number of students over 40 reaches a record high in Uzbekistan

·36·Uzbekistan
Number of students over 40 reaches a record high in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the number of older students pursuing higher education has increased significantly. In the 2025/2026 academic year, the number of students aged 40 and older reached 53,483.

According to the National Statistics Committee, this figure is 52,867 more compared to the 2010/2011 academic year. During that period, the number of students over 40 was just 616.

In recent years, this figure has grown at a particularly rapid pace. Specifically, while it stood at 20,247 in the 2022/2023 academic year, it reached 36,113 in 2023/2024, and 44,022 in 2024/2025. In the 2025/2026 academic year, it recorded 53,483.

Number of students over 40 by year:

  • 2010/2011 — 616 people;

  • 2015/2016 — 170 people;

  • 2016/2017 — 174 people;

  • 2017/2018 — 2,142 people;

  • 2018/2019 — 7,004 people;

  • 2019/2020 — 9,751 people;

  • 2020/2021 — 10,110 people;

  • 2021/2022 — 10,531 people;

  • 2022/2023 — 20,247 people;

  • 2023/2024 — 36,113 people;

  • 2024/2025 — 44,022 people;

  • 2025/2026 — 53,483 people.

Statistical table by year of the number of students over 40 in higher education.
National Statistics Committeeolder students in higher education2025/2026 academic yearolder students pursuing higher education in Uzbekistan
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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