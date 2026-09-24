Number of students over 40 reaches a record high in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the number of older students pursuing higher education has increased significantly. In the 2025/2026 academic year, the number of students aged 40 and older reached 53,483.

According to the National Statistics Committee, this figure is 52,867 more compared to the 2010/2011 academic year. During that period, the number of students over 40 was just 616.

In recent years, this figure has grown at a particularly rapid pace. Specifically, while it stood at 20,247 in the 2022/2023 academic year, it reached 36,113 in 2023/2024, and 44,022 in 2024/2025. In the 2025/2026 academic year, it recorded 53,483.

Number of students over 40 by year: