Is the mysterious light in the sky of Uzbekistan related to a Chinese rocket?

·43·Uzbekistan
Is the mysterious light in the sky of Uzbekistan related to a Chinese rocket?

On the evening of September 23, an unusual and bright light appeared in the sky across various regions of Uzbekistan. Some citizens observed this mysterious phenomenon at around 20:00.

Interestingly, it was reported that on this exact day, the Long March 8A carrier rocket was launched from China's Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site. The rocket launch coincided with approximately 18:30 Tashkent time.

Experts explain that when the rocket ascends into the upper layers of the atmosphere, gases released from it can reflect sunlight. As a result, a large and bright luminous formation is likely to appear in the night sky.

Therefore, it is assumed that the unusual light observed in Uzbekistan may be related to the launch of the Chinese rocket.

However, it has not yet been officially confirmed that this event was caused precisely by the Long March 8A rocket. Further analysis by specialists may clarify the exact cause of the incident.

Long March 8AWenchang spaceportInterestinglyUzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Which universities in Uzbekistan have the strongest personnel? Quality index of 20 HEIs...Which universities in Uzbekistan have the strongest personnel? Quality index of 20 HEIs...7 September 08:16151 officials dismissed following public appeals...151 officials dismissed following public appeals...14 September 17:01Behzod Musayev heads the «Vatandoshlar» Public FoundationBehzod Musayev heads the «Vatandoshlar» Public FoundationYesterday 07:56Hot water to be temporarily shut off in TashkentHot water to be temporarily shut off in Tashkent9 September 14:18Have you heard of Qashqadaryo’s mysterious Kun Ko‘rmas Lake? (video)Have you heard of Qashqadaryo’s mysterious Kun Ko‘rmas Lake? (video)4 August 14:01Uzbekistan and US DFC discuss major projects in transport and medicineUzbekistan and US DFC discuss major projects in transport and medicineYesterday 16:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices