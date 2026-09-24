Is the mysterious light in the sky of Uzbekistan related to a Chinese rocket?

On the evening of September 23, an unusual and bright light appeared in the sky across various regions of Uzbekistan. Some citizens observed this mysterious phenomenon at around 20:00.

Interestingly, it was reported that on this exact day, the Long March 8A carrier rocket was launched from China's Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site. The rocket launch coincided with approximately 18:30 Tashkent time.

Experts explain that when the rocket ascends into the upper layers of the atmosphere, gases released from it can reflect sunlight. As a result, a large and bright luminous formation is likely to appear in the night sky.

Therefore, it is assumed that the unusual light observed in Uzbekistan may be related to the launch of the Chinese rocket.

However, it has not yet been officially confirmed that this event was caused precisely by the Long March 8A rocket. Further analysis by specialists may clarify the exact cause of the incident.