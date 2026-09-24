Exchange rates for September 25 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 25, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar rose by 16.82 soums to 11,830.87 soums.

• The euro fell by 31.67 soums to 13,450.52 soums. • The pound sterling fell by 45.10 soums to 15,643.96 soums. • The Russian ruble fell by 0.66 soums to 139.27 soums. • The Japanese yen fell by 0.32 soums to 74.49 soums. • The Swiss franc fell by 59.48 soums to 14,297.12 soums. • The Chinese yuan rose by 1.17 soums to 1,762.49 soums.