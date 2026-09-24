An extremely intense and fierce international friendly match is taking place between two football powerhouses of Asia — the national teams of Uzbekistan and Iran at the magnificent "Istiqlol" Stadium in Fergana. The match, held amid the cheers of thousands of fans, has witnessed a brilliant display by our national team captain and main striker Eldor Shomurodov. While Shomurodov opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute of the match, the battle took a sharper turn at the beginning of the second half: in the 49th minute, an attempt by Ramin Rezaeian (own goal) leveled the score (1:1).

However, our representatives quickly regained control of the game and pulled ahead again (2:1) thanks to a brace by Eldor Shomurodov, who accurately converted a penalty in the 58th minute. The most sensational aspect of the match was reflected in the highly unusual and paradoxical statistics recorded during the game: although the Iranian team held absolute dominance in ball possession with 90% to 10%, Uzbekistan stood rock-solid in defense, completely baffling their opponent in terms of accurate shots and counter-attacking efficiency! The defensive fortress led by Abdukodir Khusanov and Shomurodov's cool-headed finishing presented our country with an important victory in Fergana.

So, how is it possible to defeat the Iranian giant with 10% ball possession, how did the central defenders neutralize Taremi and Azmun, and how will this victory impact our national team's upcoming official qualifying matches?

"Shomurodov's brace, 90/10 statistics and the 'Istiqlol' sensation": 5 key points of the match

The most important facts and figures from the match in Fergana:

Eldor Shomurodov's goals: Our national team leader scored a brace by netting from open play in the 10th minute and from a penalty in the 58th minute;

Sensational ball possession (10% to 90%): Although Iran showed 90 percent dominance in ball possession, Uzbekistan executed the counter-attack tactic flawlessly;

Superiority in shots on target: Despite holding the ball less, our representatives aimed 3 accurate shots at the opponent's goal (Iran had 2), demonstrating high accuracy;

Stopping star forwards: Iranian world-stage scorers like Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmun could not break through the fortress of Khusanov and Nazarov;

Victory of Fergana fans: Fans gathered at the "Istiqlol" arena are celebrating the historic 2:1 result achieved against a principled rival.

Uzbekistan – Iran: Detailed technical analysis of the match

Comparative view of the statistical data recorded in the match:

Parameters and indicators Uzbekistan National Team Iran National Team Final score 2 1 Scorers Eldor Shomurodov (10', 58' pen.) R. Rezaeian / J. Orozov (49' o.g.) Ball possession percentage 10% 90% Total shots 4 4 Shots on target 3 (high efficiency) 2 Shots off target 1 2 Corner kicks 3 1 Fouls 7 1 Yellow cards 1 2 Substitutions made 2 (Kholmatov, Jiyanov) 3 (Rezaeian, Azmun and others)

Tactical and expert analysis: Why is victory being achieved with 10% ball possession?

Conclusions of football analysts and the coaching staff:

"Counter-attack ideal": While the Iranian team was uselessly cycling the ball in the center, Uzbekistan organized rapid pressing and lightning-fast counter-attacks with the help of Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Odiljon Hamrobekov and Aziz Ganiev; 10% ball possession was not a weakness, but a tactic of inviting the opponent into their own half and efficiently utilizing empty spaces;

Eldor Shomurodov's high status: Having experience in the Italian Serie A, our captain is proving to be a true leader by showing an example of positional selection among physically strong defenders like Iran's, aerial duels, and coolness in penalty execution;

Defensive line led by Khusanov: Tempered in the English championship and the international arena, Abdukodir Khusanov allowed almost no shooting positions for Iran's star forwards Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmun, who entered the field in the second half; Vladimir Nazarov is acting reliably in crucial moments;

Breaking the psychological barrier: In recent years, the Iranian team has been one of the most inconvenient and difficult opponents for Uzbekistan; defeating them, even in a friendly status, gives our players immense confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and official competitions.

This fierce match in Fergana clearly demonstrates that the Uzbekistan national team is turning into a powerful force capable of adapting to any opponent tactically and fighting for a result.

In your opinion, can Uzbekistan's tactic of ceding the ball to the opponent and playing on fast counter-attacks bring victory against giants like Iran or Japan in official qualifying matches as well? How do you personally assess Eldor Shomurodov's brace and Abdukodir Khusanov's defensive performance? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this article dedicated to our national team's great game with all football fans!