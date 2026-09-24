New Galaxy Blue color for the Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship revealed

·27·Technology
New Galaxy Blue color for the Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship revealed

Renowned and reliable insider Ice Universe has showcased the exclusive design of the next-generation flagship, the Xiaomi 18 Pro, on his social media pages. The device is generating significant interest in the tech world, capturing the attention of brand fans as the company appears ready to take another major step in design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication Ixbt.com, the presented device features a unique dark blue body color called Galaxy Blue, with a design that stands out for its originality. This color solution is expected to differ slightly from standard approaches in the smartphone market.

Starry sky effect and design features

The smartphone's back panel has a deep and rich dark blue hue, with the main focus on its shimmer under light. Special metal particles are embedded into the body structure, creating a sliding light effect as soon as sunlight hits them.

As a result of this design solution, the smartphone surface creates the impression of stars twinkling in the infinite universe. This gives the device not only a modern look but also a unique aesthetic appeal.

Video source details

In the short 23-second video material published by the insider, the smartphone is shown with slow rotating movements from various angles. Through this clip, one can clearly see how the body surface changes under different lighting conditions.

The video also clearly shows the distinctive Xiaomi brand logo. This confirms the authenticity of the footage and indicates that preparations for the device's presentation are underway.

So far, Xiaomi has not provided open information regarding other technical specifications or the official launch date of this model. Nevertheless, such information leaked by insiders is further increasing the interest of tech enthusiasts in the new flagship.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProIce UniverseSmartphonesGalaxy Blue
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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