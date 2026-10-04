"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the week

·33·Uzbekistan
"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the week

"Uzhydromet" has published the weather forecast for Uzbekistan's regions for Monday, October 5. According to forecasts, rain will fall in some areas at the beginning of the week, and air temperatures will drop significantly in the northern provinces.

According to the data, on October 5, temperatures in the northern regions may drop to 2 degrees at night and up to 12 degrees during the day. Precipitation is expected in the republic's mountains, with a possibility that rain may turn into snow in high-altitude areas.

In Tashkent city, the weather will be variable. Rain is possible at times during the night and morning, while no precipitation is expected during the day. Wind will blow from the west at 3-8 meters per second. The temperature will be around 9-11 degrees at night and 17-19 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be variable with no precipitation expected. Wind will blow from the west at 7-12 meters per second. Temperatures are forecast to be 2-7 degrees warm at night and 12-17 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will also be variable. There is no probability of precipitation. Wind will blow from the west at 7-12 meters per second. Night temperatures will be 5-10 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be 14-19 degrees.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions, rain is possible in some places at night and in the morning. No precipitation is expected during the day. Wind will blow from the west at 7-12 meters per second. Temperatures are expected to be 8-13 degrees at night and 15-20 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be variable, but no precipitation is expected. Wind will blow from the west at 7-12 meters per second. Night temperatures will be 10-15 degrees, rising to 18-23 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, rain is possible, and precipitation may be heavy in some areas. Wind will blow from the west at 5-10 meters per second. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees at night and 15-20 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, rain is expected at times, with heavy precipitation in some places. Thunderstorms are possible in certain areas. Precipitation may turn into snow in high mountains.

Additionally, there is a possibility of mudflows and floods in mountainous and foothill areas. Wind in these regions will blow from the west at 7-12 meters per second, occasionally strengthening to 15-20 meters per second in some places. Temperatures will be 7-12 degrees at night and 10-15 degrees during the day.

"Uzhydromet" had earlier warned that starting from the weekend, the weather would change drastically, with temperature drops and precipitation.

It was also reported that fog may descend in some regions of the republic on October 5-6.

UzhydrometOctober 5weather forecastTashkent
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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