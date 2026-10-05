Singer Navruza becomes a mother once again

·49·Culture
Singer Navruza becomes a mother once again

Singer Navruza became a mother once again on October 5. Sharing the joyful news on her social media page, the artist announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.

The singer posted a picture of the baby on her page and shared the news of her birth with great joy.

"Our little angel was born tonight! Endless thanks to Almighty Allah for making me blessed with the happiness of motherhood once again!" — wrote Navruza.

As it turns out, the artist's first child is also a girl, named Soliha.

Navruza is well-known to fans for songs such as "Jannat edi sevgimiz", "Sevmading", "Sevsang bilsin dunyolar", and "Meniki bo‘lmading".

Oq ko‘ylakdagi ayol, qizaloq va yangi tug‘ilgan chaqaloqning kollaj surati.

Fans and loved ones are also sending warm wishes regarding the singer's joyful news.

NavruzaSolihaOctober 5
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the week"Uzhydromet" announces regions expecting rain at the beginning of the weekYesterday 16:26Malika Ravshanova congratulated her daughter on turning 10 (video)Malika Ravshanova congratulated her daughter on turning 10 (video)12 August 00:54Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)3 September 11:48Who is Nodirbek Abdusattorov's future spouse? When is the wedding scheduled?Who is Nodirbek Abdusattorov's future spouse? When is the wedding scheduled?Today 17:33"Wednesday" is returning with season 3: filming has been completed"Wednesday" is returning with season 3: filming has been completedToday 17:01Mirjalol Nematov releases a short snippet of his new track (video)Mirjalol Nematov releases a short snippet of his new track (video)Today 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)