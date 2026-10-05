Singer Navruza becomes a mother once again

Singer Navruza became a mother once again on October 5. Sharing the joyful news on her social media page, the artist announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.

The singer posted a picture of the baby on her page and shared the news of her birth with great joy.

"Our little angel was born tonight! Endless thanks to Almighty Allah for making me blessed with the happiness of motherhood once again!" — wrote Navruza.

As it turns out, the artist's first child is also a girl, named Soliha.

Navruza is well-known to fans for songs such as "Jannat edi sevgimiz", "Sevmading", "Sevsang bilsin dunyolar", and "Meniki bo‘lmading".

Fans and loved ones are also sending warm wishes regarding the singer's joyful news.