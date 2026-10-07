Farhod Sulaymon's song "Ey Dil" is drawing fans' attention (video)

Singer Farhod Sulaymon has released a music video for his song titled "Ey Dil" on the YouTube platform. The new track has been warmly received by listeners, with positive comments being shared on social media and under the music video.

Although the music video has been out for 10 days, it has already garnered over 150,000 views. Viewers have praised the song's meaning and performance, sending warm wishes to the singer.

What impression did Farhod Sulaymon's song "Ey Dil" leave on you? If you were to rate the song from 1 to 10, what score would you give it?