Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan may reunite after 15 years

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan may star together in a project again after 15 years. According to reports, Kareena will appear in a special musical sequence titled "Daddy Cool" in the upcoming film "King", which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

According to Pinkvilla, Kareena will shoot this song with Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa later this month. It is reported that the actress has allocated five days for the shoot. The large-scale song is expected to be one of the key musical scenes of the film.

Reports note that the song "Daddy Cool" was composed by Sachin-Jigar and may feature both Indian and international artists. However, the name of the international artist has not been disclosed yet.

Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have previously worked together in films such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Asoka", and "Ra.One". Their last collaboration was in the 2011 film "Ra.One". Therefore, this potential reunion in "King" will mark the actors' return together on screen after nearly 15 years.

The film "King" is directed by Siddharth Anand. The premiere of the film is scheduled for December 24, 2026.