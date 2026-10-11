Is Shah Rukh Khan coming to Uzbekistan? Tashkent and Samarkand are being mentioned

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Is Shah Rukh Khan coming to Uzbekistan? Tashkent and Samarkand are being mentioned

Reports about the visit of Bollywood's world-famous star Shah Rukh Khan to Uzbekistan are sparking great interest among fans. It is reported that the king of Indian cinema could be welcomed in our country along with his family, and introduced to the sights of Tashkent and Samarkand. However, the most important question about this visit remains open for now: when will the actor arrive and will these plans materialize?

Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov had previously announced that negotiations are underway regarding Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Uzbekistan. Therefore, the potential visit of the Bollywood star is attracting the attention not only of his fans, but also of those interested in the cultural life of our country.

What plans exist regarding Shah Rukh Khan's visit?

According to previous statements by Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, the Uzbek side has discussed cooperation issues with Shah Rukh Khan and prominent Indian producer Karan Johar.

Among the proposals are initiatives such as the actor visiting our country, meeting with local filmmakers, and holding masterclasses for young specialists. The possibility of organizing a large-scale concert with the participation of fans has also been mentioned.

If these plans are realized, the visit could go beyond a simple trip and serve to strengthen cultural ties between Uzbekistan and India.

Why are Tashkent and Samarkand being mentioned?

If the visit takes place, it is reported that cities like Tashkent and Samarkand might be included in the guests' travel itinerary. Tashkent stands out with its modern urban environment, cultural venues, and national cuisine, while Samarkand is distinguished by its historical monuments, architectural landmarks, and rich heritage.

Of course, it has not yet been officially confirmed which specific cities the actor will visit or what the travel program will look like. Therefore, this information should be taken as a potential scenario rather than a finalized, agreed-upon plan.

«Waiting for him from age seven to seventy»

Shah Rukh Khan's popularity in Uzbekistan is tied to his many years of cinematic career. His films are watched by representatives of different generations, and his onscreen images remain etched in the memories of numerous fans.

In one of his previous public appearances, Ozodbek Nazarbekov also emphasized the people's affection for the actor, stating that they await him «from age seven to seventy».

If the visit happens, it could become not only an unforgettable event for the actor's fans, but also an opportunity for young Uzbek filmmakers to exchange experience.

When will the visit take place?

So far, there is no final official confirmation regarding the date of Shah Rukh Khan's arrival in Uzbekistan, whether he will visit with his family, or his trips to Tashkent and Samarkand. The Culture Minister's previous statement also noted that negotiations are ongoing and a precise agreement has not yet been reached.

Therefore, it would be correct to view the upcoming visit as a possibility within the framework of negotiations rather than a guaranteed event.

Reports about Shah Rukh Khan coming to our country are inspiring great hope among fans. Now the main thing is how the negotiations conclude and whether the visit will be officially announced. If the plans come to fruition, the Bollywood star's arrival in Uzbekistan could turn into a significant event for the fields of culture, cinema, and tourism.

Shah Rukh KhanOzodbek NazarbekovTashkentSamarkand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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